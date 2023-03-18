Men’s Tennis Center: Charlotte vs. #37 UTSA





CHARLOTTE, North Carolina The Charlotte men’s tennis team returns to action with a Sunday afternoon home match against C-USA foe UTSA. The first serve at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Niner Nation is guaranteed to be able to follow the Niners via Statbroadcast live stats, HERE (Password: CLTMTennis). LAST TIME OUT Last time out, Charlotte beat Presbyterian, 5-2, Friday afternoon at Lifetime Fitness. Charlotte picked up a doubles point for the first time since early February and carried that momentum into a dominating singles effort. While holding a 1-0 lead, the Green and White saw direct efforts from Matthias Iturbe And Ivan Dreycopp and No. 3 and 4 singles, before the transfer of graduates Johnny Acosta finally landed match point with a three-set victory on court six. The win was Charlotte’s second in a row and brings the 49ers closer to returning to .500 after dropping in four straight games to fill February and March. SEARCH ROADRUNNERS The No. 37-ranked Roadrunners are in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history and are victorious in 11 straight games while holding a 13-4 overall record.

UTSA in 17 games knocked out five ranked opponents this season, including No. 49 and SEC foe Texas A&M, 4-3, March 4 at College Station. On the stat sheet, the Roadrunners are led atop their roster by junior Alan Magadan who is 10-5 overall in doubleheader singles play but has a sparkling 10-2 record when playing No. No. 1 or at No. 1. 2 position in the lineup. SERIES HISTORY The Niners and Roadrunners have only met twice all-time, with both matches coming in the past two seasons and CLT picking up wins in both. Last season, when Charlotte traveled to San Antonio, the Greens and Whites narrowly edged the No. 60 Roadrunners, 4-2, behind three dominant singles wins and a decisive three-set effort by a grad student. , Thomas Brown on court one. THE JHONNY ACOSTA SHOW After being kept out of singles roster for the first 11 games of the year, the transfer graduate Johnny Acosta picked up straight-set wins in each of their last two singles contests to help CLT earn a pair of close wins. Against Davidson last Saturday, Acosta’s victory on court five tied the score at 3-3, before the seniors Abhimanyu Vannemreddy match point landed in dramatic fashion. On Friday, the native of Ita, Paraguay won the match 4-1, with a win from behind on court six. FOLLOWING Charlotte will take six days off before heading north to New Jersey to face Princeton on Saturday morning. The first service from the Lenz Tennis Center is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

