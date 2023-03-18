Fashion
MORE MADNESS!!!! Stone’s bottom three give Princeton shocking victory over North Carolina State in NCAA Open
TIGERBLOG ON PRINCETON’S AMAZING VICTORY OVER NC STATE
They never leave, do they? They never give up. They never stop playing as hard as a team can play.
That spirit never meant more to the Princeton women’s basketball team than Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Princeton was beaten. The Tigers couldn’t buy a basket until they had no choice but to make them.
stone of grace intercepted a pass, then made his fifth three-pointer of the game with 4.7 seconds left to give Princeton a wild, thrilling and unlikely 64-63 victory over North Carolina State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Victory advances the 10e– Seeded Tigers in Sunday’s second round against host team, second-seeded Utah Sunday at 7 p.m.
It was the second straight year that Princeton won the first round of the NCAA Tournament and third overall. The Tigers are the first Ivy team to win NCAA Tournament games two years in a row since Harvard’s men’s team did in 2013 and 2014.
Big upheaval in SLC. Down 2 with 11.0 seconds left?@PrincetonWBB? stone of grace drains a 3.
10 beats 7 seeds NC state pic.twitter.com/nccQSzangW
Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) March 18, 2023
The other two NCAA wins saw Princeton playing up front. Against the NC State? That was another story. It was just crazy.
Princeton won despite NC State hitting 17 of its last 22 shots in the first half, and that was nothing compared to what happened in the second. The Tigers trailed 41-35 at the break, then went on a 10-0 run to come back 45-41, then turned icy. Forget the Utah cold. It was Antarctic cold.
Princeton would miss 15 straight shots, make one, then miss nine more. It’s a 1-for-24 stretch, and when it ended, Princeton trailed 63-55 with 5:44 to go on a field goal by Wolfpack’s Aziaha James.
How to win after all that? Well, if you’re Princeton, you just increase the intensity level. And that’s what Princeton did.
From that point on, NC State did not score again. The Wolfpacks were hunted down everywhere and the result was staggering. What happened the rest of the way? NC State went 0 for 5 from the field and turned it over five more times.
Princeton, meanwhile, found just enough offense to get by. A three-pointer from Stone made it 63-58 with 3:09 to go, and it stayed that way until Kaitlyn Chen went 63-61 with a three of her own with 55 seconds left.
Princeton came with another turnover, and now the Tigers had a chance to match it. That night, however, it would have been too easy. Instead, Julia Cunningham who was brilliant all night couldn’t convert, and now NC State had the ball with 20 seconds left. Princeton had to commit three fouls to bring the Wolfpack to the line, and so the Tigers committed two quick fouls.
Ah, but putting NC State on the line would have been too easy, so instead Stone tipped the ball and brought it back. Princeton owned. After a timeout, Stone used a Madison St Rose screen to free herself, and she pulled off the biggest shot of the night. NC State couldn’t fire its own shot after a timeout to advance the ball through midfield, and the Tigers had somehow won this one.
Sorry about your clothes @Coach_Berube!
I hope you will forgive us! ??#GetStops ???? | @MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/MzSvswh606
Princeton WBB (@PrincetonWBB) March 18, 2023
Chen and Stone both finished with 22 points, and Cunningham had 14 points and eight assists. Ellie Mitchell was his usual self, with four points but 11 rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots. Stone’s 22 points were a career high, surpassing his previous total of 20 against No. 6 UConn.
The women’s win followed Princeton’s men’s Thursday win over Arizona. It’s the first time an Ivy League school has seen its men’s and women’s teams win the NCAA in the same year.
|
Sources
2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2023/3/18/womens-basketball-more-madness-stones-late-three-gives-princeton-shocking-comeback-win-over-nc-state-in-ncaa-opener.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump announced his arrest on Tuesday
- Burundian authorities detect vaccine-linked polio outbreak
- At least 12 people were killed in a strong earthquake that struck Ecuador and northern Peru Ecuador
- Pakistani police bulldoze door, break into Imran Khan’s house in Lahore; Ex-PM to appear in Islamabad High Court: key points
- Chinese soccer stars and Chinese officials detained in Xi’s corruption crackdown | China
- Donald Trump calls for demonstrations before his indictment
- How ‘Turkish Gandhi’ Kilicdaroglu Could Influence May Elections
- The President of the Republic of Indonesia inaugurates Banjar Bakula Regional SPAM in Banjarbaru City Editor 8
- Order Change Reduces Cost of Tennis Court Project – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Evaluating patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) for future clinical trials in adult patients with optic neuritis
- Keanu Reeves pays tribute to ‘accomplished professional’ Lance Reddick | Entertainment
- At Startup20 Sikkim Sabha, iCreate announced iTERF, a global fellowship program to foster interdisciplinary tech entrepreneurship research.