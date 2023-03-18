MORE MADNESS!!!! Stone’s bottom three give Princeton shocking victory over North Carolina State in NCAA Open

Next game: to Utah’s No. 2 seed 03/19/2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. MT Tue. 19 (Sunday) / 7:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. MT To Utah, seeded No. 2

TIGERBLOG ON PRINCETON’S AMAZING VICTORY OVER NC STATE

They never leave, do they? They never give up. They never stop playing as hard as a team can play.

That spirit never meant more to the Princeton women’s basketball team than Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Princeton was beaten. The Tigers couldn’t buy a basket until they had no choice but to make them.

stone of grace intercepted a pass, then made his fifth three-pointer of the game with 4.7 seconds left to give Princeton a wild, thrilling and unlikely 64-63 victory over North Carolina State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Victory advances the 10e– Seeded Tigers in Sunday’s second round against host team, second-seeded Utah Sunday at 7 p.m.

It was the second straight year that Princeton won the first round of the NCAA Tournament and third overall. The Tigers are the first Ivy team to win NCAA Tournament games two years in a row since Harvard’s men’s team did in 2013 and 2014.

Big upheaval in SLC. Down 2 with 11.0 seconds left?@PrincetonWBB? stone of grace drains a 3.

The other two NCAA wins saw Princeton playing up front. Against the NC State? That was another story. It was just crazy.

Princeton won despite NC State hitting 17 of its last 22 shots in the first half, and that was nothing compared to what happened in the second. The Tigers trailed 41-35 at the break, then went on a 10-0 run to come back 45-41, then turned icy. Forget the Utah cold. It was Antarctic cold.

Princeton would miss 15 straight shots, make one, then miss nine more. It’s a 1-for-24 stretch, and when it ended, Princeton trailed 63-55 with 5:44 to go on a field goal by Wolfpack’s Aziaha James.

How to win after all that? Well, if you’re Princeton, you just increase the intensity level. And that’s what Princeton did.

From that point on, NC State did not score again. The Wolfpacks were hunted down everywhere and the result was staggering. What happened the rest of the way? NC State went 0 for 5 from the field and turned it over five more times.

Princeton, meanwhile, found just enough offense to get by. A three-pointer from Stone made it 63-58 with 3:09 to go, and it stayed that way until Kaitlyn Chen went 63-61 with a three of her own with 55 seconds left.

Princeton came with another turnover, and now the Tigers had a chance to match it. That night, however, it would have been too easy. Instead, Julia Cunningham who was brilliant all night couldn’t convert, and now NC State had the ball with 20 seconds left. Princeton had to commit three fouls to bring the Wolfpack to the line, and so the Tigers committed two quick fouls.

Ah, but putting NC State on the line would have been too easy, so instead Stone tipped the ball and brought it back. Princeton owned. After a timeout, Stone used a Madison St Rose screen to free herself, and she pulled off the biggest shot of the night. NC State couldn’t fire its own shot after a timeout to advance the ball through midfield, and the Tigers had somehow won this one.

Chen and Stone both finished with 22 points, and Cunningham had 14 points and eight assists. Ellie Mitchell was his usual self, with four points but 11 rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots. Stone’s 22 points were a career high, surpassing his previous total of 20 against No. 6 UConn.

The women’s win followed Princeton’s men’s Thursday win over Arizona. It’s the first time an Ivy League school has seen its men’s and women’s teams win the NCAA in the same year.