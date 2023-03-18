Owls overthrow Memphis in first round of NCAA Tournament – ​​UNIVERSITY PRESS

COLUMBUS, Ohio The Owls rarely like to brag about their many accomplishments. It’s a habit they picked up from the man at the helm, head coach Dusty May.

In December, after beating the University of South Alabama 84-59 to tie the best start in program history, May was asked how he was feeling and the message in the locker room amid their fast start.

It means absolutely nothing, replied May.

When he sat down with University Press for an interview in February, May was asked about this tendency to belittle his work and wondered if his team’s historic season was the least bit satisfying.

I guess, May said with a laugh, almost dismissing the question. Maybe once the season is over.

When the final buzzer sounded inside Nationwide Arena on Friday night, it died down as the Owls stormed the field to celebrate their first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

The #25 FAU Men’s Basketball (32-3, 18-2 C-USA) defeated the #24 University of Memphis Tigers (26-9, 13-5 AAC) 66-65 in the Round of 16 Friday night at Nationwide arena. The 2-point upset represents their first tournament victory and advances them to the Round of 16, where they will face the 16-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson University Knights (21-15, 10-6 NEC).

When the win was sealed, the FAU bench cleared as their celebration ensued. However, with the festivities still unfolding on the court, old habits returned as second Nicholas Boyd, who scored the winning basket with five seconds left in regulation time, credited his performance to May.

I don’t know where I’d be without this guy, Boyd said through tears after the game, with an arm around May. I love it.

Minutes before Boyd’s emotional postgame interview, the Owls were on the ropes. What was a back-and-forth affair throughout left Memphis ahead 63-62 with 1:28 left in regulation.

Sophomore goaltender Alijah Martin made a layup with 56 seconds left, but Memphis responded right away with a tip, leaving the Tigers ahead 65-64 with 34 seconds on the clock.

A turnover by Memphis All-American guard Kendric Davis led to a mid ball in favor of FAU, setting up the Boyds game winner.

With 5.5 seconds left, Boyd caught the inbound pass, passed a defender and shook the layup to send FAU into the round of 16 for the first time in program history.

I said to coach in time out, I said, coach, I got it, I don’t know why I felt like this, but I just said, coach, let me get the ball, detailed Boyd. I was going to shoot the 3, he jumped for the fake shot and Vlad had a super seal, got me to the rim. I just thought about finishing no matter what.

Heading into the final second layer, impressive performances from Giancarlo Rosado and Johnell Davis earned them 10 points in the first half and helped them stay afloat late in the game.

Rosado, a sophomore forward, came off the bench and shot 100% from the field in the first half, before finishing the night with a team-high 15 points.

Like I told Coach May in the locker room, I just serve,” Rosado said. I’m just doing what I have to do for my brothers. Score, rebound, I just serve.

Meanwhile, Davis, a sophomore guard, finished the night with 12 points, including three consecutive points late in the second period that tied the score at 60 apiece.

Nelly stepped up, said May, of the all-conference guard, who is averaging a team-high 13.5 points per game.

Even after seeing his five-season tenure culminate in arguably the biggest win in school history, May hasn’t lost his modesty and laser focus as the Owls eye the Round of 16. .

Not really thinking about it at all, May said, on what it’s like to be the coach who led the FAU to their first tournament victory. All the focus is on those guys enjoying the moment and moving. Turn the page in 15 minutes, 30 minutes and focus on UDFs so you don’t leave an opportunity on the table.

The Owls’ second-round game with Fairleigh Dickinson is scheduled for Sunday, March 17 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and will be broadcast by truTV.

