Salomon has created a running shoe designed to be beaten and then recycled





Green fashion is an important trend and Mother Nature is grateful for it. The Gap launched its Washwell program to reduce the use of natural resources during the denim manufacturing process. Adidas makes cycling shoes with vegan leather. Brands are also looking for ways to make running sneakers more durable. It’s a welcome move in an often polarizing space. Today, Salomon launches with a new recyclable sneaker, the INDEX.02. Running shoes are a step up from the INDEX.01, the shoe that the famous French sneaker brand launched two years ago. Like the INDEX.01, the INDEX.02 is completely recyclable. However, it has new features to help you achieve your new PR in comfort and style. THE INDEX.02 is 263 grams lighter, a 10% decrease over its older sibling, making every stride a little easier. The comfort improvements in these Salomon shoes are significant. The midsole foam and geometry allow for smoother transitions from one stride to the next. Sink your foot into the shoe and feel the plush Infiniride foam. They’re designed to stay comfortable for hours, which means these shoes can go the distance with you. The upper has Engineered Mesh, providing more support, better breathability and increased flexibility. It is softer and has a more premium finish, softer materials and provides even more comfort as soon as you step into the running shoes. Style-wise, expect new colors. The foam is less dense on the INDEX.02, so it’s more comfortable, says Laurent Coudurier, R&D manager for Salomon Footwear, in a press release. We also removed a few chunks in the upper, bringing the shoe closer to the foot. Our goal is to deliver the same level of performance as the rest of our road running shoes, and we’re getting there. These Salomon shoes are also Mother Nature’s favorite. TPU foam? It stands out from other green materials on the market as the only 100% recyclable foam. Once you hit your ceiling with these shoes and put in so many miles, it’s time for a new pair, Mother Nature really wins. It can be taken apart, look closely and you will see an inconspicuous line where someone will split the shoe and recycle it. The different colors at the top and bottom aren’t just for looks, although they are certainly on trend. Instead, they also point out that the shoe adheres to materials that can break when it’s time to lay the shoe down. After purchasing Salomon shoes, new owners can scan a QR code on the tongue to register, making eventual return a breeze. What will happen to your INDEX.02 shoes? They will go to Europe and will be used to make alpine ski boots, also designed by Salomon. All in all not to mix metaphors the shoes are a slam dunk. A home run, if you will. We began researching materials for the INDEX.01 shoe about five years ago, seeking to lessen its impact, Coudurier added in the press release. With this new INDEX.02 model, we are getting closer to the same level of performance as the rest of our road running shoes. Editors’ Recommendations





















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themanual.com/fashion/salomon-unveils-index02-recyclable-running-shoes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related