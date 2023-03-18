Fashion designer caters to pet owners with upcycled clothes





GULFPORT, Florida. Fashion designer Tayler Sallee and her partner are making a habit of shopping at local thrift stores. Sallees’ specialty is creating zero-waste fashion. Everything I make is from used and vintage materials, it’s very important for the planet, the fair treatment of people, said Tayler Sallee of Tailor Sallee Sustainable Fashion Studio. By taking this, cutting it out and reworking it, we were saving natural resources. What do you want to know Tayler Sallee is a fashion designer who creates zero waste fashion

Sallee started out making clothes for people and now she’s making outfits for dogs.

Along with her dog, Lolly, Sallee coordinates with local animal shelters to host fashion shows featuring dogs for adoption wearing Sallees designs. Sallee first created clothes for people, she now also cares for pets. Her furry diva, Lolly, is a top model for fittings. I was trying to get more flowers and definitely tulle for the train, Sallee said. The Pomeranian princess isn’t the only super model to go from rescue to runway. The couple coordinates with local animal shelters to hold fashion shows featuring dogs for adoption wearing Sallees designs. Everyone has the chance to see the dogs on the trail and to adopt them. said Sallee. With the perfect fabric found at the thrift store, Sallee returns to her home studio where all of her designs are handmade. I usually use her old dresses as a pattern,” Sallee said as she worked to cut and sew a new dress for Lolly. The 25-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri was self-taught before heading to the Art Institute of Tampa. I started reworking denim in middle school, then in high school I really started putting pieces together, accessorizing and playing with prints and colors, Sallee said. Her enduring fashion always focuses on revamping pre-loved pieces that can now be loved again. What I love about fashion design is that I know it was made with love. I know exactly where my clothes come from and I love the sewing process, (it’s) very meditative for me and very humbling,” Sallee said. Made with lots of love, Lollys’ reworked dress is ready for the runway. One last fitting and sunglasses, Sallee hopes designs like this will bring happiness to dogs and get them adopted at the next sustainable fashion show this summer. And with every piece of clothing she creates for animals or people, Sallee takes comfort in knowing she’s doing her part to help protect the planet.

