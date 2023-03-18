Piers Morgan faces backlash over Emily Ratajkowski’s Oscars dress





Piers Morgan has faced backlash after criticizing model Emily Ratajkowski's outfit worn at an Oscars after-party on Sunday March 12. Speaking on the latest episode of his TalkTV show Piers Morgan uncensoredMorgan, 57, slammed Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, 24, on their Oscars outfits. This isn't what the Oscars are supposed to be, where's the glamor in that? Morgana asked. It's like a bunch of strippers. He added: By the way, I have no problem with strippers but not at the Oscars. Look at the Oscars in the fifties. It's a completely different vibe. Morgan continued: The great thing about former stars was that they didn't feel that desperation first to be noticed, they didn't need it. Now it's like looking at my bare flesh, not even looking at my talent, my glamor and my beauty. Turning his attention to Ratajkowski, who was wearing a sheer Feben dress with a bodice across the chest, he said, What is Emily Ratajkowski doing there anyway? How does she qualify to be anywhere near an Oscar party? She appeared in more clothes than she normally wears, which is to say not a lot, but what is she doing there? Ratajkowski wore a see-through Feben dress with a chest bodice " height="1992″ width="2656″ layout="responsive" class="inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" on="tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)" tabindex="0″ role="button" data-gallery-length="3″ i-amphtml-layout="responsive">< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Ratajkowski wore a see-through Feben dress with a chest bodice (Getty Pictures) The TV presenter was slammed by viewers who called the remarks misogynistic. Why do they allow this level of casual misogyny to spread? wrote a viewer. When a man (mistakenly) thinks he has the right to say what women but not men can wear to the Oscars, it may be sexism, wrote another, adding: However, if a man compares them to strippers to shame women, as if strippers are less than (they aren't), this may be misogyny. Another wrote: Always create controversy to stay relevant. It is better to ignore it. It comes weeks after Morgan checked Meghan Markle's name during her acceptance speech at the Sports Journalism Awards. Hunter Schafer wore an Ann Demeulemeester design to the 95th Academy Awards " height="3965″ width="2643″ layout="responsive" class="inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" on="tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)" tabindex="0″ role="button" data-gallery-length="3″ i-amphtml-layout="responsive">< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:150.0189%"/> Hunter Schafer wore an Ann Demeulemeester design to the 95th Academy Awards (Getty Images for Vanity Fair) Morgan received the Scoop of the Year award at the ceremony on Monday evening (March 6), for his interview with Cristiano Ronaldo. While acknowledging those who helped him achieve the accolade, the broadcaster decided to credit Markle as someone responsible for his success. I also want to thank Meghan Markle, without whom there would be no TalkTV Piers Morgan uncensoredhe told the crowd. According to reporters at the event, the remark was met with groans and other audible expressions of unease. Morgan is a longtime critic of Meghan Markle and left her position as an anchor at Hello Brittany after being heavily criticized for his comments on his interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Independent has reached out to TalkTV and representatives for Morgan for comment.

