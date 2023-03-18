Pandemic Creates Fashion Fallout in Big Style | Select

Connect with us

The lack of exciting new fashion trends seems to be one of the fallout or upside, depending on your perspective on the pandemic.

Of course, this is just my personal observation. And I can’t say Observer is the first adjective friends and family use to describe me. (My husband used to ask me why I was rude and didn’t recognize people we knew when we met them on the road while driving to and from town until he realized I was apparently genetically unable to recognize anyone’s vehicle.)

Still, I like people watching; and now that pandemic worries have subsided, I’ve had the chance to get out a bit (between snowstorms, that is) and capitalize on this hobby. And despite my general inattention to detail, I’m not blind.

For starters, I see a blur of color when people pass by, and that color is usually gray. Gray has been a trend since it invaded our walls, living room furniture and laminated wooden floors even before the pandemic. The difference between home fashion and dress fashion, however, is that home fashion is now moving away from gray and into color.

Clothing designers or clothing consumers apparently did not receive this rating.

And then there is the issue of leggings. I have a friend who observed that no one, not a single person, looks good enough in leggings to wear them in public as a replacement for pants. I would probably qualify that statement and say almost no one but, in general, I agree. Apparently, the days at home of the pandemic encouraged this fashion faux pas to proliferate and persist.

Have you recently bought shirts, dresses or even coats? It seems to me that the styles aren’t particularly fresh or exciting.

A person can shop the displays and be as fashionable as buying something new. It doesn’t help that another casualty of the pandemic is the continued and accelerating death of physical stores.

New hairstyles also seem to have taken a break. 10 years from now, take a good look at this period and be unable to identify any particular hairstyles unique to this period. I haven’t even seen any new hair accessories worth noting.

One of the benefits of the pandemic, however, is that people generally seem inclined to brush their hair for the camera, at least.

Of course, my powers of observation, never keen to begin with, could also be a casualty of the pandemic in that I’ve had little luck the last couple of years exercising those powers, but I think they’re keen enough to observe that in a literal sense were now adventuring (going out and socializing) but figuratively, at least as far as fashion goes, weren’t adventuring, not at all.

Perhaps it’s the pandemic, which may have stifled creative development by stifling in-person brainstorming sessions. Maybe it’s the economy and the lack of money to invest in new looks. Maybe it’s just winter chatter that’s definitely the root of all evil right now.

Hopefully the most recent outburst of freezing weather this week will be the last outburst of winter. If so, while this eventuality may not necessarily translate into new fashion looks, it will at least bring about a fresh perspective.

