Fashion
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix’s Revenge dress is sold at the Melissa Gorgas boutique
Vanderpump Rules has transcended the Bravo universe and beyond thanks to #Scandoval. THE matter of several months between Tom Sandoval And Rachel Leviss shook us all. No one saw it coming, except maybe West Hollywood’s resident witch Katie Maloney. Unfortunately, the fan favorite Ariana Madix is the one who is most affected by the cheating scandal. She’s arguably the most innocent star the show has ever seen.
Ariana has thrown its way a lot since the Pump Rules the case was made public. She wasn’t just fooled by the shadow Sandoval but also bamboozled by his good friend Rachel. It’s just a crude display of narcissism. Naturally, Ariana kept a low profile since the news broke. She is surrounded by good friends and focused on herself. Her too filmed for season 10 with Sandoval. She left Instagram and fled to Mexico, which is probably exactly what she needed. After the trip, Ariana made a triumphant return to Instagram.
RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Calls Tom Schwartz a Fking Py for Keeping Silence on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair Drama
Ariana posted a photo from Mexico where she literally shines. Like, I feel like I look like a disheveled mess since #Scandoval begin. But the woman in the center is at her best. It just proves that To M really don’t deserve it. Either way, Ariana made an amazing caption to thank fans for their support. She left him saying, What doesn’t kill me better run. Listen to this, Rachel and Tom? Once people managed to overcome his wild caption, they noticed an amusement The Real Housewives of New Jersey Easter egg in his message.
Ariana served glamorous cool girl in the post by wearing a long pink and green ombre dress that screams Watermelon Sugar summer. According Page 6, the dress is actually sold at Melissa Gorgas Shop envy. The dress sells for $550, and Arianas’ revenge message is probably the best publicity MelGo could ask for. Especially since she’s in the in the middle of looking like a fool on RHONJ to fight with Therese judges. She could use the good press.
Mel Go spoke to page 6 in regards to Ariana wearing her dress. She even plans to rename the dress from the Nova Dress to the Ariana Dress. Women who support women at their best. I’m obsessed with it. I put it in the window two weeks ago and then I saw it in there and I was like wow, Melissa said. All I know is that MelGo better send Ariana a nice Envy PR package since she basically sold the dress for her looking so amazing wearing it.
TELL US ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT ARIANA WAS WEARING A MELISSA VENDS DRESS? DO YOU THINK MELISSA IS EXCITED THAT ARIANA GAVE HER FREE MARKETING FOR HER CLOTHES?
[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]
The post office Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix’s Revenge dress is sold at the Melissa Gorgas boutique appeared first on reality tea.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/vanderpump-rules-star-ariana-madix-204800585.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Google Pixel Fold: Which Foldable Smartphone Wins?
- Donald Trump announced his arrest on Tuesday
- Burundian authorities detect vaccine-linked polio outbreak
- At least 12 people were killed in a strong earthquake that struck Ecuador and northern Peru Ecuador
- Pakistani police bulldoze door, break into Imran Khan’s house in Lahore; Ex-PM to appear in Islamabad High Court: key points
- Chinese soccer stars and Chinese officials detained in Xi’s corruption crackdown | China
- Donald Trump calls for demonstrations before his indictment
- How ‘Turkish Gandhi’ Kilicdaroglu Could Influence May Elections
- The President of the Republic of Indonesia inaugurates Banjar Bakula Regional SPAM in Banjarbaru City Editor 8
- Order Change Reduces Cost of Tennis Court Project – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Evaluating patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) for future clinical trials in adult patients with optic neuritis
- Keanu Reeves pays tribute to ‘accomplished professional’ Lance Reddick | Entertainment