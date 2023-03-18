Cinderella’s Closet turns dresses into dreams





LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. Hundreds of high school girls across Northern Kentucky found the perfect dress for prom this weekend thanks to Cinderellas Closet, a lakeside nonprofit that donates prom dresses to those who need it. need. What do you want to know Cinderella’s Closet helps over 450 girls with prom every year

Juniors and seniors are referred to the program to come prepared with a dress, shoes and accessories.

Volunteers, known as Fairy Godmothers, help pamper the girls through their dress selection process

Girls say it’s good to come somewhere and have a day all to yourself Sierra Russell, who is a Fleming County senior, spent her Saturday with classmates picking out her dream prom dress. The senior says it’s not her first rodeo at Cinderellas Closet. She was also a Princess of Cinderellas Closet last year and is back for one last hurray. It’s the best place to find the perfect dress because there are so, so many colors with different patterns, Russell said. Cinderella’s Closet got its start in Northern Kentucky and now has multiple locations in different states. Each year, junior and senior high school girls are referred to the program by school administrators, social care agencies or community organizations. The girls who get their dresses from Cinderellas Closet are known as princesses. Volunteers, also called fairy godmothers, help the girls choose their dresses. Alexandra Mardis, a former princess, now volunteers as fairy godmother. She said she was one of the lucky princesses who got to pick out a dress in 2007, the first year Cinderellas Closet started turning dresses into dreams. It’s so amazing to see it grow from something so small but meaningful to something so big and equally impactful, Mardis said. Russell and other girls can step out in a matching dress and slippers without the cost burden to deal with. It helps a lot and it helped move towards other things like getting a manicure last year, Russell shared. But also, where I live, there isn’t a very big pool of clothes. Even when looking for winter party dresses, it’s a very small pool of dresses, so coming here really helps to find a dress that actually makes you happy. Russell says another big part of the experience is having a day all about her. It’s also part of the magic that keeps Mardis coming back to volunteer. She said she loves seeing girls light up trying on dresses and feeling special. This part is my favorite part. It’s not just about giving back, but about making their day as special as possible, Mardis said. Because finding the right dress can be magical. It’s like finding the dress that makes you feel like you’ve been found in a fairy tale, Russell said. Cinderellas Closet says they operate year-round and always need volunteers on their premises. Read more about the closet on their website.

