CHRONICLE: In March, sometimes Indiana men’s basketball has to be the bad guy
There is something indescribably beautiful about an upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Together, we fall in love with the brave mid-major who, against all odds, rises up and topples Goliath. The flutter of hope, the rush of joy, the lingering belief that anything is possible if you just wait, whatever, they have been completely destroyed.
In a cold display of whistle-to-whistle dominance, Indiana’s No. 4 Men’s Basketball beat No. 13 Kent State University 71-60 Friday night in Albany, New York. In a game that didn’t look as close as its final score, the Hoosiers bullied the underpowered Golden Flashes behind a combined 44 points and 20 rebounds from senior forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.
After an uncomfortably tight first salvo, the Hoosiers finished the first half with a convincing 35-27 lead. Granted, it’s hard not to win when your opponent fires hard at 26% from the ground. The Golden Flashes missed nearly every shot type from nearly every corner of the field, leaving an early half-shot array that looked like a pirate map with buried treasure just yards away.
If you’re an Indiana fan, this probably made for an enjoyable viewing experience. However, if you’re a Hoosier who also believes in the law of averages, you’ve probably felt uncomfortable wondering what would happen if the Golden Flashes started putting the ball in the basket more than once. per fiscal quarter.
Spoiler alert: they didn’t. Kent State finished with a meager 32% completion rate and never trailed less than 6 points in the second half.
It’s really hard to win games when you can’t take shots. I know, I know look who knows so much about basketball.
Yet that’s ultimately what the Friday night contest was all about. Indiana had the size and skill to get buckets reliably. Kent State, through a combination of poor shot selection, bad luck, and a teeming Indiana defense, simply couldn’t keep up.
Unsurprisingly, Jackson-Davis led the charge for the Hoosiers with 24 points. There aren’t many players in the country who can stop Jackson-Davis, and I can now say with confidence that none of them live in the vibrant metropolis that is Kent, Ohio. Despite a cold start, the Indianas star big man got pretty much everything he wanted on the edge.
Then there was Thompson, who had arguably his best game of the season with 20 points, including 6 from deep. There was a time when the idea of shooting Thompson, let alone making a 3-pointer, was borderline inconceivable. On Friday night, he swept a pair to the delight of a well-traveled Hoosier crowd.
It was a standout night for Indiana. Thompson was beaming, graduate forward Miller Kopp had his tongue stuck out more often than not, even head coach Mike Woodson might have smiled at one point. Maybe.
Of course, you could easily say that the Hoosiers should win a game like this 99 times out of 100. Indiana trumps Kent State in size, speed, shooting ability, financial resources just about everything outside of a nationally recognized fashion and merchandising design school. This isn’t a dig against the Golden Flashes; it’s just a reality of a brutally uneven game.
There are no brownie points for a Big Ten team beating a Mid-American Conference team, no matter how scrappy. I realize the cool thing for Indiana fans would be to act like this win is no big deal.
The only problem is, I vividly remember that Saint Marys College completely wiped out Indiana last year. You know what I don’t remember? Indiana winning a game in the Round of 16 at any time in the past six years.
This take is a little steamy, but I think winning is cool and it’s nice to be happy when your team does. After all, I’m sure there are plenty of Purdue fans who would love to celebrate a first-round win right now.
Indianas’ next test is against No. 5-seeded University of Miami at 8:40 p.m. Sunday. By all appearances, the Hurricanes will be a much tougher test than the Golden Flashes. The Hoosiers might even lose, it happens to 67 teams in the tournament, after all.
Until then, to the dismay of non-Hoosiers and anyone shooting for the underdog, the blue blood stays afloat. In a tournament defined by its glorious Cinderella stories, I imagine supporting the villain isn’t always fun.
But damn it, it’s better than losing, isn’t it?
