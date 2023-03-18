Children’s Art Guild fashion show raises money for The Dance Foundation





More than 200 guests attended this year’s Childrens Arts Guild (CAG) fashion show on March 7 at the Country Club in Birmingham, an event which raised more than $40,000 for the Dance Foundation. CAG member Haley Yearout was this year’s host, showcasing 75 kids modeling children’s clothing ranging from heirloom classics to fun and functional playwear and everything in between. Led by CAE President Margaret Gaddy; Vice President, Sissy King; Peyton Russell, Fashion Show Chair; Lisha Graham, Fashion Show Co-Chair; Jessica Coleman and Caroline Benefield, auction co-chairs; Elizabeth Lindsey, Fundraising Chair; and Lauren Ledbetter and Mary Evelyn O’Neil, co-chairs of the decorations, this year’s event raised funds for The Dance Foundation. Guests enjoyed tea and mimosas while browsing raffle items donated by local businesses. While having lunch, the participants watched the parade of children on the track. Many children marched in honor or in memory of their grandmothers, many of whom attended the spectacle. The memorial centerpieces were designed by local floral designer Mary Ashley Twitty of Fox and Brindle Floral Design and Interiors. Childrens Arts Guild is a support organization for The Dance Foundation (TDF), founded in 1975 by Jennie Robertson, Virginia Sanford Donovan and Mary Conyers Cooper. The Dance Foundation, led by Executive Director Diane Litsey and her staff, reaches more than 2,000 students each year in 27 schools and children’s development centers, with the support of donors like the Children’s Arts Guild. The foundation strives to fulfill its mission to teach the art of dance to everyone, while inspiring creativity and confidence. –Sent by Betsy Kiser

