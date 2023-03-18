Ciara opens up about selective outrage over her see-through dress





On Sunday March 12, pop star Ciara attended the vanity lounge Oscars night out with hubby Russell Wilson, and she wore a gorgeous cross-hatched dress by Dundas with a pair of Santoni high-heeled shoes. The dress was made of a sheer black fabric and studded with jewels, hugging all the curves it didn’t reveal. Steve Granitz//Getty Images The sheer look was hugely popular on the red carpet and fashion shows this year, and in fact, many people wore similar styles to the event. Alessandra Ambrosio wore another transparent Dundas dress, for example: Lionel Hahn//Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones was pure Gucci: Karwai Tang//Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski wore a sheer white dress by Feben. Robert Smith//Getty Images Sheer looks aside, there were other daring styles barely there, like this two-piece on Hunter Schafer by Ann Demeulemeeste. Lionel Hahn//Getty Images And this revealing Cartier gold top on Zoe Saldana: Lionel Hahn//Getty Images Although some of these stunners were applauded for their style, none seemed to cause the controversy that Ciara’s dress did. Her name was quickly trending on social media and she seemed to be getting a lot of flak for flaunting her incredible physique. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images On Thursday, the singer responded to the fervor around her dress with a TikTok jokey about the situation. Alongside a soundtrack that sounded like paparazzi calling her attention, she walked an imaginary red carpet while wrapped in a white sheet, twirling it around and striking a pose for the cameras. In selective outrage, she captioned the funny video. This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Her husband didn’t seem to have a problem with how his wife was dressed on the real red carpet, and even went shirtless under his black suit for the evening. It’s not that what Wilson has to say about her style matters as much as Ciara’s fashion choices, but it’s nice to have a husband who’s also your biggest fan. Aime Lutkin is the weekend editor at ELLE.com. Her writing has appeared in Jezebel, Glamour, Marie Claire and more. His first book, The lone hunter will be published by Dial Press in February 2022.

