Twitter reacts as Iowa launches Southeast Louisiana Lions to open 2023 NCAA Tournament





I think I can speak for the entire Hawkeye Nation when I say this, BOY, we needed this one! Just a day after Iowa men’s basketball team lost on the first lap in a pseudo game outside against the ninth seed Auburnthe women’s team was there to take us back! While the top seeds on the male side of the world apparently can’t figure out what they’re doing, the females have no problem. South Carolina, Maryland and Our Lady all blasted their opponents spectacularly. The Hawkeyes went ahead and joined in the fun with a Victory 95-43 over southeast Louisiana. Although the Lady Lions entered this contest with all the confidence in the world, Iowa made sure to make a statement with this victory. Everything you wanted to see from the Hawkeyes was there. Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano were their usual dynamic duo. Iowa shot the ball well from deep, hitting 40 percent on three, and had a few beautiful ball movement. The Lady Lions, meanwhile, were unable to do anything against a stellar and motivated Iowa defense. They shot 25.4% from the field and 18.2% from deep. They scored less as a team than Clark and Czinano combined. Not ideal for winning indeed. After the crummy feeling after the disappointing end to the men’s season, this was a fantastic way to get Hawkeye Nation back in motion. Here are the best reactions from a cheerful Iowa fanbase. WE ARE LIVE ! And she’s definitely her I don’t know how to dribble that “And I took that personally” Isn’t that something… Steph Curry with the kick! Come to a city near you It does not work Do you think it’s strong? Well it escalated quickly Pretty good half! Following! CC Do things CC Just having fun! Certainly not afraid What a feeling! It’s always Frank! Is it good? Not ideal for SE Louisiana Movin’ On Up! The story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire

