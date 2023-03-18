Fashion
Kat Tua: the young designer Mori who is turning heads in fashion
Kat Tua. Photo / Nola-Jean Judkins-Tua
By RNZ
At first, Auckland fashion designer Kat Tua found it quite scary to incorporate elements of her Mori heritage into her creative work.
Now his Mori MANAAKI-inspired menswear brand is sold on international luxury fashion site Mr Porter.
When Kat started working in retail in the early 2000s, she said fashion was all about rock ‘n’ roll.
When I started in fashion, I kind of left my culture at the door. It wasn’t something you did. I haven’t associated those two things together all my life.
But as a creative person, you’re always looking for inspiration and that’s the one thing that inspired me so much. So I was like I had to go because I loved it. That’s what you should do.
In 2020, after 12 years as an in-house designer for Sydney fashion brands, Kat had a light bulb moment and suddenly quit her job.
I really needed to do my own thing. I obviously had a lot to say and a lot to say.
Australian actor Murray Bartlett in Tahi flared leather pants from New Zealand fashion brand MANAAKICphoto: Daniel Jack Lyons / Mr Porter
I think I just got to a point where I was like I couldn’t make clothes for someone else anymore, I had to make them myself.
As a single working mom, giving up her day job was a big deal, Kat says, even though she was confident that everything would be fine…and it was.
For years, Shed felt like she was on a daily roller coaster, picking up her son after work and then in bed picking up her emails until 10 p.m.
That’s a shame [the fashion industry tends not to be supportive of working mothers]. It’s such a female-dominated industry that you’d think there’s more support around this stuff.
A year after going out on her own and after a brief stint as an Uber driver, Kat signed her new menswear brand MANAAKI into the MR PORTER FUTURES mentorship program.
Being selected means she learned just about every facet of the fashion industry and worked closely with Mr Porters in-house design team to develop her range before their buying team gave away his opinion.
They know what sells on their site, so it pays to listen to them and hear their advice.
MANAAKI’s debut collection now on Mr Porter’s site draws inspiration from 1970s New Zealand, particularly Mori and Pacific Island social action groups like the Polynesian Panthers and concert vibe history of Bob Marley in Auckland in 1979, says Kat.
His retro-inspired designs reimagine what his style icon Marley might wear if he were here today.
But in addition to her style of dress, Kat admires the extraordinary power of Jamaican musicians to bring together different groups of people.
Jamaican musician Bob Marley during a visit to Aotearoa in 1979. Photo /Murray Cammick
It brought together a very diverse crowd of Pkeh, Mori, gang members, punks, they all came together for the music.
Although the prices are higher than Kat initially wanted, she says the Mr. Porters shoppers convinced her that the creative work that goes into MANAAKI’s high-end garments should be reflected in their cost.
You painted these prints by hand [they said]. You can charge more for these because it’s not just someone buying a print from a print shop and it was created based on a trend. It’s such a unique and special thing.
So they kind of helped me justify a lot of the price increases. Besides being a small brand, I want to be able to survive.
MANAAKI’s next collection, The Simple Life, will be released in April or May, Kat says.
It is inspired by men who work in the office but who yearn for the great outdoors.
Under MANAAKI’s current contract with Mr. Porter, all garments are currently produced in Europe, but she plans to bring production back to Aotearoa in the future.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.teaomaori.news/kat-tua-young-maori-designer-turning-fashion-heads
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Police say Google ad fraud is CenterPoint customer
- Putin is a wanted man, a trial is not imminent, but the world is getting closer
- How concerned should we be about bird flu-spreading spring migrations?
- 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador and Peru, killing several people – DW – 03/19/2023
- The long list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failures since 2019
- Actor Lance Reddick’s last prescient video dedicated to his dogs
- Women’s tennis drops close to Fighting Hawks
- Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour takes fans on a fashion journey through time
- Google Doodle Celebrates Dr. Mario Molina’s 80th Birthday
- Determining whether cysts develop into cancer could lead to preventive surgery — ScienceDaily
- Elon Musk sends ominous warning if Donald Trump is arrested: ‘He will win by a landslide’
- Anti-immigration sentiment threatens to topple Erdogan ahead of Turkish elections