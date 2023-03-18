Kat Tua: the young designer Mori who is turning heads in fashion

Kat Tua. Photo / Nola-Jean Judkins-Tua

By RNZ

At first, Auckland fashion designer Kat Tua found it quite scary to incorporate elements of her Mori heritage into her creative work.

Now his Mori MANAAKI-inspired menswear brand is sold on international luxury fashion site Mr Porter.

When Kat started working in retail in the early 2000s, she said fashion was all about rock ‘n’ roll.

When I started in fashion, I kind of left my culture at the door. It wasn’t something you did. I haven’t associated those two things together all my life.

But as a creative person, you’re always looking for inspiration and that’s the one thing that inspired me so much. So I was like I had to go because I loved it. That’s what you should do.

In 2020, after 12 years as an in-house designer for Sydney fashion brands, Kat had a light bulb moment and suddenly quit her job.

I really needed to do my own thing. I obviously had a lot to say and a lot to say.

Australian actor Murray Bartlett in Tahi flared leather pants from New Zealand fashion brand MANAAKICphoto: Daniel Jack Lyons / Mr Porter

I think I just got to a point where I was like I couldn’t make clothes for someone else anymore, I had to make them myself.

As a single working mom, giving up her day job was a big deal, Kat says, even though she was confident that everything would be fine…and it was.

For years, Shed felt like she was on a daily roller coaster, picking up her son after work and then in bed picking up her emails until 10 p.m.

That’s a shame [the fashion industry tends not to be supportive of working mothers]. It’s such a female-dominated industry that you’d think there’s more support around this stuff.

A year after going out on her own and after a brief stint as an Uber driver, Kat signed her new menswear brand MANAAKI into the MR PORTER FUTURES mentorship program.

Being selected means she learned just about every facet of the fashion industry and worked closely with Mr Porters in-house design team to develop her range before their buying team gave away his opinion.

They know what sells on their site, so it pays to listen to them and hear their advice.

MANAAKI’s debut collection now on Mr Porter’s site draws inspiration from 1970s New Zealand, particularly Mori and Pacific Island social action groups like the Polynesian Panthers and concert vibe history of Bob Marley in Auckland in 1979, says Kat.

His retro-inspired designs reimagine what his style icon Marley might wear if he were here today.

But in addition to her style of dress, Kat admires the extraordinary power of Jamaican musicians to bring together different groups of people.

Jamaican musician Bob Marley during a visit to Aotearoa in 1979. Photo /Murray Cammick

It brought together a very diverse crowd of Pkeh, Mori, gang members, punks, they all came together for the music.

Although the prices are higher than Kat initially wanted, she says the Mr. Porters shoppers convinced her that the creative work that goes into MANAAKI’s high-end garments should be reflected in their cost.

You painted these prints by hand [they said]. You can charge more for these because it’s not just someone buying a print from a print shop and it was created based on a trend. It’s such a unique and special thing.

So they kind of helped me justify a lot of the price increases. Besides being a small brand, I want to be able to survive.

MANAAKI’s next collection, The Simple Life, will be released in April or May, Kat says.

It is inspired by men who work in the office but who yearn for the great outdoors.

Under MANAAKI’s current contract with Mr. Porter, all garments are currently produced in Europe, but she plans to bring production back to Aotearoa in the future.