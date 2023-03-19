Men’s tennis wins double on Saturday





Next game: at the University of South Carolina 03/24/2023 | 4:00 p.m. Tue. 24 (Friday) / 4:00 p.m. To University of South Carolina History AUBURN, Ala. Men’s Tennis No. 22 Auburn swept a doubleheader with a pair of 4-0 shutouts against No. 30 Ole Miss and Alabama State on Saturday at Yarbrough Tennis Center. “That double point was so important today,” said the Auburn coach. Bobby Reynolds said. “We’ve been less effective there in the last two games, and the doubles success is driving our overall success. I’m happy with the way our guys got on and then got off the pitch, especially Alejandro, Billy and Raul in the first We were determined not to let go of the positions we gained and not to let go once we had an advantage. “Every SEC win is important, especially against a top-30 team. These wins should give us confidence as we head into a tough road trip next weekend.” Away against Ole Miss, the Tigers won the doubles point in convincing fashion. Jan Galka And Billy Blayde edged Noah Schlagenhauf and Isac Stromberg by a score of 6-2, and Tyler Stice And Alexander Moreno clinched the team point for Auburn with a 6-3 win over Walker Stearns and John Halquist Lithen. In singles, the Tigers have won the first set in four of six matches. First-year student Alexander Moreno was first on the scoreboard for Auburn with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Noah Schlagenhauf, and rookie Billy Blayde followed that up with a straight-sets 6-3, 6-2 victory on court six. Raul Dobai picked up the shutout for Auburn with a 6-4, 6-3 win on court five over Isac Stromberg to end the Tigers’ 4-0 victory. The Tigers moved inside for the game against Alabama State, where Auburn again won the doubles point. Galka and Blaydes won 6-2 on court one against Ruan DuPreez and Sam Bajracharya, then the Auburn combo of Finding Murgett And Will Nolan picked up the team point with a 6-2 win on the third court over Alexandre Verlaguet and Matis Amier. Auburn won the first set in singles action in all six matches, and Dobai was the first to score a point on the scoreboard with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Bajracharya on court three, and Spencer Gray was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Juan Rodriguez on court six. Will Nolan clinched the team’s shutout win with a 6-1, 6-2 win in straight sets on court four over Matis Amier. Auburn is now 13-6 for the spring season, 2-3 in SEC action and 9-2 at home. Ole Miss is 12-4 overall and 2-2 in SEC competition. Alabama State is 4-11 this spring. The Tigers continue to play in the SEC next weekend, playing No. 2 South Carolina on Friday and No. 26 Florida on Sunday. Auburn’s next home games are Sunday, April 2 against No. 61 Vanderbilt and Alabama A&M. Both of these matches take place at the Yarbrough Tennis Center (1717 Richland Road, Auburn); free entry. #22 Auburn 4, #30 Ole Miss 0 Simple #124 Tyler Stice (AU) v #69 Nicola Slavic (UM) 6-4, 2-3 unfinished

Finding Murgett (AU) v John Halquist Lithen (UM) 4-6, 3-3 unfinished

Alexander Moreno (AU) def. Noah Schlagenhauf (UM) 6-1, 6-3

Jan Galka (AU) v Lukas Engelhardt (UM) 4-6, 5-2 unfinished

Raul Dobai (AU) def. Isaac Stromberg (UM) 6-4, 6-3

Billy Blayde (AU) def. Gordon Whitwell (UM) 6-3, 6-2 Double #33 Murgett/Dobai (AU) v #59 Engelhardt/Slavic (UM) 5-3 unfinished

Galka/Blaydes (AU) def. Stromberg/Schlagenhauf (UM) 6-2

Stice/Moreno (AU) def. Lithen/Walker Stearns (UM) 6-3 Duration of the match: 2h04; Order of finish: Doubles: 2.3; Singles: 3,6,5; Official: Donna Jerome #22 Auburn 4, Alabama State 0 Simple #124 Tyler Stice (AU) v David Jeanne Grandinot (ASU) 6-3, unfinished 5-2

Alexander Moreno (AU) v Ruan DuPreez (ASU) 6-4, unfinished 5-4

Raul Dobai (AU) def. Sam Bajracharya (USA) 6-4, 6-0

Will Nolan (AU) v Matis Amier (ASU) 6-1, 6-2

Billy Blayde (AU) vs. Kristofer Johnson (ASU) 6-2, 3-6, 2-0 unfinished

Spencer Gray (AU) def. Juan Rodríguez (USA) 6-1, 6-3 Double case/ Billy Blayde (AU) def. DuPreez/Bajracharya (USS) 6-2

Stice/Moreno (AU) vs. Rodriguez/Grandinot (ASU) 5-3 unfinished

Murgett/Nolan (AU) def. Amier/Alexandre Verlaguet (ASU) 6-2 Match time: 1h52; Order of finish: Doubles: 1.3; Singles: 3,6,4; Official: Donna Jerome

