Ranbir Kapoor calls Uorfi Javed’s fashion sense bad taste | Bollywood

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently frowned upon Uorfi Javed’s clothing choices as she is known for her unique and edgy looks. It happened on Kareena Kapoor’s What Women Want show where Ranbir appeared as a guest. The show was recently revived for its fourth season and Ranbir was there as a guest as part of the promotion for his latest release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Read also : Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor discuss their bad reputation; blame Karan Johar
In one segment of the show, Kareena Kapoor showed Ranbir several actors dressed in different looks and asked her opinion. The only problem was that the actors’ faces were not shown. Interestingly, Ranbir correctly identified them based on their outfits and commented on them as being in good or bad taste.
When Kareena put a sign of Uorfi Javed in front of Ranbir, she said, I think you know who this person is. Is it Uorfi? Ranbir guessed it right. He said, I’m not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe we live in a world today where if you’re comfortable in your skin, Kareena cuts it in between and probes, Good taste or bad taste, Ranbir. He replied: Bad taste.
Besides Uorfi, Kareena also showed Ranbir a Priyanka Chopra sign. She was wearing a dress. Ranbir said, “PeeCee is awesome. So really tasteful. I think she has a lot of lift and she’s successful. Because she has this self-confidence. And if you’re confident, you On the other hand, Uorfi, who is quite vocal on social media, has yet to react to Ranbir’s comments.
Meanwhile, Uorfi is known for her bold fashion statements. She is praised and criticized for the same by many. Celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Masaba Gupta, and Kangana Ranaut have also talked about it.
During Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Ranveer praised Uorfi and called her a fashion icon. On the show, Karan asked the actor, Whose nightmare would it be to repeat an outfit too quickly? He replied, Uorfi Javed. Because she is in new cuts, Karan added. Ranveer replied, “Yeah, she’s a fashion icon.
