Dress in green layers this weekend; milder days ahead

The National Weather Service’s Doppler radar showed plenty of green Friday morning, the wettest part of St. Patrick’s Day.

After an early morning high of 51, tying the mildest reading of the month so far, this will be our thermal peak for the weekend. The gusty southwesterly winds will become stronger and introduce cooler air first and then colder overnight. Intermittent rain showers on Friday evening will change to sporadic light snow showers as temperatures drop to the mid 20s in the morning.

Peak wind gusts of up to 45 mph over the Niagara border on Friday evening will ease overnight but start to pick up again on Saturday.

As the Old Quarter Parade in the First Quarter begins on Saturday, scattered snow showers on the lake will cross our region, more concentrated on hilly terrain to the south.

West-southwest winds will average 15-30 mph with maximum gusts of around 40 accompanied by temperatures in the upper 20-30s. THE wind chill temperatures will be in the lower teens.

More lake effect snow showers will cross the region until Saturday evening, with minor spotty coatings on the Niagara border. There will be more focus on the hilly terrain to the south.

Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s, and the severe wind chill will continue.

Sunday will provide some improvement for the Buffalo parade, but not much. Snow showers will still be there, but with less coverage under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Times will peak in the 30s, with a wind chill once again running through the teens.

Total snowfall over hilly terrain, including Wyoming County, will peak between 4 and 6 inches Sunday evening, with patchy coverage. Only minor and uneven coatings can be expected to the north.

The ski conditions were partially affected by the rains on Friday. There should be limited help from the modest lake snow over the weekend. I can’t predict if resort operators will find it economically feasible to do a lot of snowmaking this weekend with milder weather returning next week. Check this link over the weekend to see if snowmaking is in progress.

The beautiful sun returns on Monday and Tuesday. Monday highs will be in the seasonal low 40s, reaching the mid-high 40s by in the middle of the week under a flow from the southwest.

After a period of drying, mitigated by continued snowmelt, scattered showers will approach on a mild Thursday and become more numerous Thursday evening and Friday with the arrival of a vigorous low pressure system.

This system will give us exactly what we don’t need: widespread moderate rainfall. There will be no respite from the parade of muddy paws for dog owners. At least the air mass behind this cold storm front will be peaceful in origin and not particularly cold.

After Monday, next week’s temperatures will be above average, again peaking near 50 on Friday. It’s not that we’ll be done with cold, below-average temperatures after Sunday, but it seems unlikely that we’ll be as cold again as we’re experiencing over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Spring won’t break out everywhere, but for the first time in a long time, the Climate Prediction Center is showing chances of average temperatures being above average across the six to ten day outlookrather than the long period of sub-average we endured.

In the eight to 14 day outlook, the probabilities return almost to normal. At this time of year, a near normal average will feel much better than what it was getting on Saturday and Sunday.

The outlook for spring

Those who follow my work know that I’m not the biggest fan of the seasonal outlook, as we can’t see some of the short-term variables more than two weeks in advance that can drastically alter weather patterns for brief periods. . This would include the stretched polar vortex and bomb cyclone that produced the Christmas Blizzard disaster. But these risks are mitigated as we head into the milder months. NOAA/NWS has just published its spring outlookand for all my misgivings, the outlook gives hope to those of us in the East that a milder-than-average pattern prevails more often (and, yes, it has been milder-than-average the majority this winter, despite heavy snowfall totals across much of the Niagara border).

The outlook is less optimistic for precipitationin part because of the above-average soil moisture in place in the Great Lakes which could lend itself to putting more water vapor into the lower atmosphere.

April-June drought outlook improved drastically in California, at the cost of destructive storms and atmospheric rivers.

This outlook will likely deteriorate for the summer and early fall, when the weather-friendly dry season returns across much of the West.

Finally, with no ice jams in place and excess soil moisture manageable, NOAA hydrologists do not see our region at current risk for spring floods.

NOAA releases its spring outlook and wet weather is expected to end California’s drought, but increase the risk of major flooding.


