



March 18, 2023 The Brookdale Community College Jersey Blues defeated the top-seeded North Carolina Sandhills Community College Flyers in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship title game! The match was played in front of a passionate hometown crowd at Herkimer College in New York. Despite falling behind at halftime, the Blues fought back and took the lead in the second half with a few clutch steals and field goals. Kevin Mateo, Andre WellsAnd Nick Williams. With just 25.6 seconds left on the clock, Brookdale led by five points, earning their well-deserved victory with a final score of 90-82. The Blues entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed with an impressive 27-3 record and the North Atlantic District champions, earning them a first-round bye. They then beat No. 11 College of DuPage 77-62 in the quarterfinals and No. 10 Rochester Community & Technical College 76-62 in the semifinals to secure their spot in the championship game. Throughout the tournament, key players Kevin Mateo, Nick Williams, Basket of Josiah, Niles Halliburton, Devin StricklandAnd Darnell crookedcontributed to the success of the team with impressive performances both in attack and defense. This is the third national championship title in school history for the Brookdale Community College Jersey Blues, a remarkable achievement that reflects their hard work, dedication and talent. Congratulations to the team, their coaches and the athletic department for a fantastic season and a well deserved victory!

