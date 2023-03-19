McChesney wins silver as men’s swimming earns best NCAA championship finish since 2016





GREENSBORO, North Carolina The TCNJ men’s swimming and diving team earned two more podium finishes and seven more All-American selections overall to close out the 2023 NCAA Championships on Saturday. The Lions finished the league encounter in 12th place after scoring 137.5 points over the four days. The 12th place marks the team’s best result on the national stage since the 2016 season. Overall, TCNJ saw four individual podium finishes, two relay podium finishes and all 10 athletes received All-American honors in the one of the most successful championship team performances in the program’s recent history. The week marked a massive improvement from last year’s league encounter in which the Lions finished 19th after scoring 56 points. Highlighting the last day, James McChesney wrapped up a historic NCAA championship with a second-place finish in the 100 Freestyle Finals after swimming a new TCNJ school record time of 43.46, breaking his own record set last season. McChesney missed his second championship title by just a tenth of a second as he was beaten by Kenyon’s DJ Dragojlovic. Fittingly to close out his historic season, the Lions superstar earned a hat-trick of finishing in the top three in his individual events contested throughout the week. The junior won bronze in the 50m freestyle to open his week, before winning the 200m freestyle on day two, and now taking silver on the final day of competition. The Mile saw a freshman Gavin Form break his own school record with a time of 15:39.81. The stunning run placed Formon tenth overall to earn second-team All-American honors in the event. With the event being a timed final, the rookie was guaranteed an 11th place finish at least after finishing third in the morning session. Also in case, Lucas Blach finished with a time of 15:50.84 to place 19e overall. First-year student Brian Bull clocked 16:08.09 to finish 24e overall. In the chest 200, Ryan VanDe Veen finished 15th in the evening final to earn second-team All American honors with a time of 2:00.45. The runner-up snuck into an All-American final in the event after placing 16th in the morning preliminary session to take the final consolation berth. Second year Ryan Higgins finished 23rd with a time of 1:49.64 in the morning 200 breaststroke preliminaries. During the last event of the championship meeting, the Lions’ 400 Free Relay team of Dixon Kahler , Matt Watts , Richard Park and McChesney notched a second consecutive relay podium with a time of 3:01.24 to place eighth. The relay team finished seventh in the morning preliminary session with a time of 3:00.29.

