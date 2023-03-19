Bride cancels stepmom’s invitation after sabotaging her wedding dress

Nothing brings out the worst in people like planning a wedding. And for one woman on Reddit, things got downright underhanded between her and her mother-in-law.

As she shared In a post on Reddit’s “r/AmITheA–hole,” a forum for people to seek advice on how they handled conflict, the bride’s mother-in-law was so determined to have her hand in the wedding that she was ready to achieve her ends by any means necessary.

Everything worked until she got caught.

A bride’s mother-in-law sabotaged her wedding dress by canceling the order.

The mother-in-law had very specific ideas about how the wedding should go, and they didn’t align with the bride’s. So she took matters into her own hands.

“My future MIL [mother-in-law] never been a fan of me throughout my relationship with my fiance,” she wrote. “Honestly, I don’t know why she always hated me and was cold to me, but after several attempts at over the years. to build some kind of relationship with her (we’ve been together for 4 years), nothing worked out.”

She went on to say that her future mother-in-law ‘couldn’t care about me’ for the duration of her relationship with her future husband until it was time to plan their wedding. -say.

The mother-in-law interfered in all aspects of the wedding and tried to control all the wedding planning.

Although they paid nothing for the wedding, the couple cover the costs themselves with the help of the bride’s parents, the bride’s mother-in-law “gives her opinion on things as if she were paying the rating,” she wrote.

She’s taken over everything from the color scheme to the food to the seating arrangement and even demands that they don’t have an open bar so the wedding reception doesn’t get “too rowdy.” But none of that held a candle to the way it slotted into the bride’s wedding dress selection.

The mother-in-law said the bride’s wedding dress looked like something out of a “strip club”.

The bride chose a sexier wedding dress, but certainly nothing fancy these days. She describes it as “low-cut through the chest and mermaid style” that complements her “curvy hourglass figure”, and although it’s a bodycon dress “it’s nothing I’d be ashamed of my family and friends see me in .

But her mother-in-law, as you can guess, didn’t agree at all. The bride made the mistake of letting her mother-in-law come shopping, and she hated the dress, telling the bride, “it’s a wedding, not a strip club.”

The bride still bought the dress, of course, because in addition to the fact that it’s her wedding, she also pays for it. But that hasn’t stopped her stepmother from trying to get what she wants.

The mother-in-law called the clothing store, posed as the bride, and canceled the wedding dress order.

The bride writes that while she and her groom were cleaning up after dinner one night, the phone rang and it was the bridal shop where she had bought her dress. [them]pretending to be me and wanted to change the dress I had chosen for a more appropriate one.”

Luckily, the salesperson realized the phone numbers didn’t match and immediately called the bride to check on the situation before canceling the dress order. But the incident left the bride and her groom “livid”. When she confronted her future mother-in-law, she repeatedly denied it, but eventually “confessed” as the bride said, and so she dismissed her on the spot.

“I told her that if she was so embarrassed by my dress that she considered herself not to have been invited to the wedding and that I hung up on her,” she wrote.

Naturally, her future mother-in-law is furious and says she called her and her fiancé to try to defend herself and work things out, but the bride says she’s “had enough.”

Still, she feels bad that her groom “can’t have his planned dance with her,” which is, of course, a long-standing wedding tradition.

Wedding professionals say problems between the bride and their future mother-in-law are an incredibly common problem when planning weddings.

Conflicts with mothers-in-law are ubiquitous in general, whether it is a marriage or not, in fact.

A 2022 study published by the journalEvolutionary Psychological Science found that both men and women report having more conflict with their mother-in-law than their actual mothers by a five-point margin, with 44% engaging in drama with their mother-in-law compared to just 39% with their mother.

As Denise Suthoff, wedding planner and TikToker, said, “Dealing with your mother-in-law on a normal day can be difficult, but during wedding planning, she can go from mother-in-law to monster-mother-in-law.”

After all, this issue has become such a cultural mainstay that there’s even a movie called “Monster-In-Law” where Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda go head-to-head over precisely this kind of prying, sneaky drama.

Speaking from her experience, Suthoff suggests working on open and candid communication with the future mother-in-law and remembering how important a wedding is for the parents of the bride and groom. Acknowledging this, says Suthoff, “can go a long way toward her accepting you.”

Of course, when your mother-in-law cancels your wedding dress order, that ship has probably sailed. But hey, at least she didn’t try to poison the bride like Jane Fonda did with J.Lo in “Monster-In-Law.”

For every problematic mother-in-law, there is always one who is worse!

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice, and human interest topics.