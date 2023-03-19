Cats Log Eight wins Kittley’s last day





ABILENE Abilene Christian closed her first outdoor track meet of the season on Saturday strong, picking up eight wins while hosting the Wes Kittley Invitational. “It was a really good start,” said the ACU head coach Jerrod Cook . “But it’s not where we start that matters, it’s where we end. We have a lot to work on and I think everyone knows that. It was a good competition, but it’s not only the beginning.” The ACU women won five events while the men won three. Yes Dasia Sims had a big day, winning the high jump 5-6 and anchoring the winning 4×400 relay, for the teammates savannah walker , Ja’Kaylon Sabbath And Courtney Latham . paige butcher won the 100 hurdles in 14.45 seconds. Kailey Roskop won the hammer throw with a throw of 166 feet, 9 inches. Payton Kirk won the long jump, erasing 19-6.25. Irene Rono won the first event of the competition on Friday, winning the 1,500 in 4:38.54. William Harris won the men’s triple jump at 48-9.5. Tyler Richardson led the pitchers with a shot put victory at 59-2.75. Gabe Embree won the men’s 3000m steeplechase in 9:41.2. The Wildcats return to action next week in the Masked Rider Open at Texas Tech. Saturday’s ACU Results

Women’s javelin 3. Kaitlyn Callaway 128-7

5. jessica campbell 124-2

7. Skylar Harris 116-7

100m hurdles women 1. paige butcher 2:45 p.m.

8. jessica campbell 15.57

ten. Natalie Poe 16.05

13. Skylar Harris 16.88

400 meters women 3. Yes Dasia Sims 57.11

7. Riley Pyeatt 58.15

13. Gracyn Reed 1:00.14

23. Jada Rocquemore 1:02.88

High jump women 1. Yes Dasia Sims 5-6

100 meters women 2. savannah walker 11.96

5. Payton Kirk 12.02

7. Hannah Foster 12.13

10. By Anna Smith, 12.26

11. Ja’Kaylon Sabbath 12:32 p.m.

800 meters women 5. bella evans 2:18.82

14. Breonna McCarthy-Reese, 2:29.14

women’s hammer throw 1. Kailey Roskop 166-9

8. Zoe Burleson 143-6

11. Kaitlyn Callaway 132-3

400m hurdles women 2. Courtney Latham 1:03.05

200 meters women

3. savannah walker 24.12

6. From Anna Smith, 24.817

9. Ja’Kaylon Smith, 24.95

ten. Hannah Foster 25.04

31. Skylar Harris 27.17

33. Natalie Poe 27.42

Women’s shot put 2. Zoe Burleson 46-11

Women’s 3000m steeplechase 2. Peyton Bornstein 11:10.96

Women’s long jump 1. Payton Kirk 19-6.25

8. jessica campbell 16-8.75

11. Natalie Poe 16-3.25

13. Skylar Harris 16-2.25

4×400 women 1. NOW ONE ( savannah walker , Ja’Kaylon Sabbath , Courtney Latham , Yes Dasia Sims ) 3:48.92

6. ACU B, 4:06.22 Javelin Men 3. Ethan Christian 168-0

Men’s Triple Jump 1. Will Harris, 48-9.5

3. Donovan Ramirez 46-10.25

4×100 men relay ACU Franklin Addison, Jared Williams , jamal january , Jack Marshall 40:30

Men 1500 Section 2

6. Kevin’s Castle 4:17.38 11. Luke Hernandez 4:22.29

110 men’s hurdles 2. jamal january 13.78

12. Ethan Christian 15.03

15. Luke White 16.08

400 meters men 3. Jared Williams 48.15

6. Matthew Moulins 48.55

12. Tyce Chaney 49.81

20. Charlie Lee Alliston 51.22

24. Horatio Brooks 51.98

30. Luke White 55.70

100 meters men 6. Will Harris, 10.59

8. addison franklin 10.66

12. Zach Young 10.78

16. Marquis Wortham-Edwards 10.94

22. Jayme Wooley 11.26

23. Joseph Baluti 11.28

Men’s shot put 1. Tyler Richardson 59-2.75

3. Athan Huelskamp 55-4.75

8. colt-cooper 48-1.25

800 meters men 5. Cooper Glasses 1:54.41

11. JP Trook 1:57.89

12. Neal Helgerson 1:58.04

14. Noah Jones 1:59.34

400m hurdles men 15. jamal january 58.97

200 meters men 3. Jack Marshall 20.91

9. Jared Williams 21.61

11. addison franklin 21.74

13. Matthew Moulins 21.84

18. Zach Young 21.95

19. Tyce Chaney 22.08

27. Charlie Alliston-Lee, 22.53

33. Joseph Baluti 23.05

Men’s Long Jump 2. Will Harris, 24-1

6. Donovan Ramirez 21-8.25

13. Caleb Laurent 19-11.5

steeplechase gentlemen 1. Gabe Embree 9:41.2

Men’s Pole Vault

8. Jacob Thomas 15-6.25

Relay 4×400 men 8. ACU B ( Cooper Glasses , Noah Jones , JP Trook , Luke White ) 3:25.05

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://acusports.com/news/2023/3/18/track-field-cats-log-eight-wins-in-kittley-final-day.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related