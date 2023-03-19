Hogwarts Legacys fashion is the only thing that keeps me going





Hogwarts Legacy was meant to be a magical RPG, allowing players to become any kind of witch or wizard they chose and explore the world of Harry Potter — but it turns out it may have inadvertently become an 1890s fashion show first and foremost. Cosmetics are a great way for any game to add a touch of customization and personal expression to the experience, and so they rarely face complaints (provided they aren’t locked behind microtransactions). But outfits seem to be the main focus for many students, especially in the late game, and that could lead to problems down the road for Hogwarts Legacy. VIDEO OF THE DAY As prevalent as the fashion is, it’s far from the only customization feature in the game. Players are offered endless combinations of wood types, styles, lengths, and more when customizing their wand at Ollivanders. In contrast, the character creation menu in Hogwarts Legacy is lackluster and missing key details that could greatly improve immersion. Of all the cosmetic systems, gear customization is by far the most extensive, but it’s a double-edged sword, as Hogwarts LegacyOutfits can simultaneously highlight a central issue with long-term gameplay. Related: Does Customizing Your Hogwarts Wand Affect Gameplay?

Hogwarts Legacy Outfits Are About Fashion, Not Function Often it can feel like the only incentive to explore is finding new clothes. After all, with the transmog system recording every item in a player’s collection, then allowing them to equip said item at any time without sacrificing stats, witches and wizards will inherently want to collect as many potential outfits as possible. On the other hand, finding gear with better perks or stats quickly becomes irrelevant. Not only are students constantly switching between garments, but they can also apply their own upgrades using the enchanted loom in Hogwarts Legacy. In other words, most of the loot serves a cosmetic purpose, rather than being about survivability. Hogwarts Legacy Outfits Are The Most Dynamic Gameplay Feature Compared to other RPGs, some of which don’t have any type of transmogrification system, Hogwarts Legacy can provide a nice change of pace for forward-thinking students. However, this can quickly become a problem if this is the only reason players are exploring the huge open-world map. After all, Gear and Galleons are pretty much the only consistent rewards they’ll receive throughout their adventures. So when witches and wizards inevitably collect every piece of clothing or become satisfied with their outfits, they may no longer feel enthusiastic about playing the game. By this point, Hogwarts LegacyThe lack of meaningful side quests and replayability will be felt. With fashion being one of the few motivators for progression, the player experience can slowly start to degrade over time. Offering more dynamic rewards for exploration is a magical opportunity that Hogwarts Legacy missed the mark, but that doesn’t mean things can’t get better in the future. Hopefully, new updates, expansions, or even sequels will give witches and wizards more gaming features to look forward to – but in the meantime, create the best costume outfits. Hogwarts Legacy may remain the primary focus for many. More: Hogwarts Legacy Has Skyrim’s Biggest Problem Source: Shirako/YouTube Editor’s note: Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has been accused of transphobia by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Although not directly involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, Rowling may earn royalties from the game. We would like to reiterate our support for trans rights and that trans identities are valid. Support services are listed below for trans people impacted by discussions of transphobia. In the USA: In Canada: The UK:

