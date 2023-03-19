Weekend briefing: Is Law Roach really done with fashion?

Last week the fashion world was shocked when stylist Law Roach announced he was retiring from the industry. He later clarified that he was still working in fashion, but not styling. Elsewhere, Mango joined the ranks of brands divesting from China, and Neiman Marcus saw its margins shrink. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Glossy Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and to the Glossy Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist

The fashion world went into mourning on Tuesday night after beloved celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his imminent retirementjust 48 hours after dressing several stars for the Oscars red (or champagne) carpet.

Roach is known for dressing some of the most stylish celebrities in the world. Most notably, he had a ten-year collaboration with Zendaya. The reaction was swift as the fashion community bemoaned her departure. But on Thursday, Roach clarified her statement, not ruling out working in fashion again.

In his statement on Tuesday, he said: “If this case was just about the clothes, I would be doing it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately it’s not! Politics, lies and false narratives finally got me! You win… I’m out. But on Thursday he told Vogue that he didn’t leave fashion, in general, just celebrity styling. He said he wanted to focus on other areas of the industry, starting with modeling. He took part in his first parade for Hugo Boss on Wednesday evening. He also remains West Coast editor at British Vogue, although he said he was also unsure if he would continue in that role.

Neiman Marcus sees its sales increase but its margins shrink

Neiman Marcus revealed some income data last week, showing sales up modestly by around 3%, but accompanied by shrinking margins, thanks to customers spending more on cheaper items. Neiman Marcus Groups CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said those sales came mostly from online customers.

NMG plans to correct this by being more selective about the brands it buys, including limiting its selection of brands to those that resonate most with customers. This means that we may see less emphasis on luxury at Neiman Marcus in the next quarter.

Mango divests from China and finds the market “unattractive”

After opening a flagship store in New York last year, Spanish fashion retailer Mango is officially betting on greater expansion in the United States to compensate for its withdrawal from China.

Now, Mango hopes to have 40 stores in the United States by the end of 2024, in addition to the 10 opened so far since last year. In 2022, Mango closed its last remaining stores in China. Toni Ruiz, CEO of Mango told Reuters, We are divesting from China. We find it unattractive and decided that it was not the priority for the next three years.

Mango is also one of many brands that has reduced not only its sales in China, but also the amount of manufacturing it does in China, joining brands like Dr AS Martens and Marc OPolo. French brand Ba&sh used to do almost all of its production in China, but has now moved to a 70-30 split with Europe and China. China’s economic growth significantly slow motion at the end of 2022. It still remains a massive player in the global economy and its fashion and luxury business should continue to grow in the long term, but the short term looks less favorable.