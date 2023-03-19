Fashion
Weekend briefing: Is Law Roach really done with fashion?
Last week the fashion world was shocked when stylist Law Roach announced he was retiring from the industry. He later clarified that he was still working in fashion, but not styling. Elsewhere, Mango joined the ranks of brands divesting from China, and Neiman Marcus saw its margins shrink. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Glossy Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and to the Glossy Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist
Law Roachs’ days as a celebrity stylist are over
The fashion world went into mourning on Tuesday night after beloved celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his imminent retirementjust 48 hours after dressing several stars for the Oscars red (or champagne) carpet.
Roach is known for dressing some of the most stylish celebrities in the world. Most notably, he had a ten-year collaboration with Zendaya. The reaction was swift as the fashion community bemoaned her departure. But on Thursday, Roach clarified her statement, not ruling out working in fashion again.
In his statement on Tuesday, he said: “If this case was just about the clothes, I would be doing it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately it’s not! Politics, lies and false narratives finally got me! You win… I’m out. But on Thursday he told Vogue that he didn’t leave fashion, in general, just celebrity styling. He said he wanted to focus on other areas of the industry, starting with modeling. He took part in his first parade for Hugo Boss on Wednesday evening. He also remains West Coast editor at British Vogue, although he said he was also unsure if he would continue in that role.
Neiman Marcus sees its sales increase but its margins shrink
Neiman Marcus revealed some income data last week, showing sales up modestly by around 3%, but accompanied by shrinking margins, thanks to customers spending more on cheaper items. Neiman Marcus Groups CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said those sales came mostly from online customers.
NMG plans to correct this by being more selective about the brands it buys, including limiting its selection of brands to those that resonate most with customers. This means that we may see less emphasis on luxury at Neiman Marcus in the next quarter.
Mango divests from China and finds the market “unattractive”
After opening a flagship store in New York last year, Spanish fashion retailer Mango is officially betting on greater expansion in the United States to compensate for its withdrawal from China.
Now, Mango hopes to have 40 stores in the United States by the end of 2024, in addition to the 10 opened so far since last year. In 2022, Mango closed its last remaining stores in China. Toni Ruiz, CEO of Mango told Reuters, We are divesting from China. We find it unattractive and decided that it was not the priority for the next three years.
Mango is also one of many brands that has reduced not only its sales in China, but also the amount of manufacturing it does in China, joining brands like Dr AS Martens and Marc OPolo. French brand Ba&sh used to do almost all of its production in China, but has now moved to a 70-30 split with Europe and China. China’s economic growth significantly slow motion at the end of 2022. It still remains a massive player in the global economy and its fashion and luxury business should continue to grow in the long term, but the short term looks less favorable.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/weekend-briefing-is-law-roach-really-done-with-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Trump allies and rivals rally to his defense after claiming his arrest is imminent | donald trump
- The reason why Jokowi has built a lot of infrastructure outside of Java: Okezone Economy
- Creative Assembly Announces New UK Studio, Creative Assembly North
- “Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ $30 Million Opening – The Hollywood Reporter
- No. 6/6 men’s ice hockey falls 3-2 to Colgate in ECAC Hockey Championship Game
- Janhvi Kapoor looks mesmerizing in a black Versace midi dress; Khushi Kapoor calls her Sexy Gorl-PICS
- Police say Google ad fraud is CenterPoint customer
- Putin is a wanted man, a trial is not imminent, but the world is getting closer
- How concerned should we be about bird flu-spreading spring migrations?
- 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador and Peru, killing several people – DW – 03/19/2023
- The long list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failures since 2019
- Actor Lance Reddick’s last prescient video dedicated to his dogs