Kensey McMahon wins second NCAA title to close 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships





Knoxville, Tenn. from Alabama Kensey McMahon ended his university career in the most beautiful way. In her last two races for the Crimson Tide, McMahon won the 500 and 1650 freestyle at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. The UA distance ace closed things out on Saturday with a dominating victory in the 1650m, swimming in 15:43.84 to finish nearly three seconds ahead of the field. His victory came just two days after winning the 500m crown. McMahon dropped four seconds off her gold medal at the February SEC Championships en route to her win, and was just a tenth of a second off her own school best. With her wins, McMahon is the first member of Alabama’s women’s swimming and diving program to win multiple NCAA titles. She also earned All-American honors during her five-year tenure at Tide. Overall, the Alabama women finished 14th in the team standings with 111 points, marking the Tide’s third consecutive top 15 at the NCAA championships. Gallery: (3/18/2023) 3/18/23 MWSD NCAA “We had a great week this week and made history along the way. I’m really happy for Kensey and how she was able to end her college career on such a high note. I’m really proud of all the fifth – years ( Kalia Antoniou McMahon, Rhyan White , Cat Wright ) and the positive impact they have had on our program. Apart from the fifth years, it was a very valuable learning experience for many of our girls on the team, in terms of gaining experience, both individually and in the relays. As a team, I definitely have high goals. We want to keep pushing this program and keep building on our top 15.” “”It certainly doesn’t seem real. The mile is something I have been dreaming about and working towards for several years. Winning the 500 was definitely a bit of a surprise, but coming back and winning the mile is definitely a cool way to end my college career. There was a lot of back and forth tonight, it was a really competitive field. There was a lot of depth, and so I just made sure I was doing my own thing, and then when we got to that last 300 (meters) I was like, ‘Go ahead, I’ve done a lot of 300 .'” Crimson Tide Highlights Kensey McMahon swam 15:43.84 in the 1650 free to score his second NCAA championship of the weekend after winning the 500 free on Thursday

swam 15:43.84 in the 1650 free to score his second NCAA championship of the weekend after winning the 500 free on Thursday Rhyan White placed 11th in the 200 m backstroke with a time of 1:51.93, earning second-team All-America honors

placed 11th in the 200 m backstroke with a time of 1:51.93, earning second-team All-America honors Kalia Antoniou also earned second-team All-America honors, recording an 11th-place finish in the 100 freestyle, touching in 47.89

also earned second-team All-America honors, recording an 11th-place finish in the 100 freestyle, touching in 47.89 Avery Wiseman became the third Crimson Tide swimmer of the night to earn second-team All-America honors after finishing 13th in the 200 breaststroke (2:08.00) Following Alabama will travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota for the NCAA Men’s Championships, March 22-25

All sessions of the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with live results available on MeetMobile For all the latest information on Alabama’s swim and dive teams, follow AlabamaSwimDive on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. General sports news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rolltide.com/news/2023/3/18/swimming-diving-alabamas-kensey-mcmahon-wins-second-ncaa-title-of-the-meet-on-final-day-of-swimming-and-diving-national-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related