Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour takes fans on a fashion journey through time





Taylor Swift is back on tour, kicking off his long-awaited Tour of eras on March 18, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans eagerly awaited his return, and the pop superstar did not disappoint, treating his lucky ticket holders to a journey through the musical eras of his career. In addition to performing his greatest hits from each of his past albums, Taylor Swift also paid homage to memorable looks from her many style eras over the years. The singer opened the show with a rendition of songs from her album “Lover,” including “Miss Americana and Prince Heartbreak” And “cruel summer“, while wearing a Versace workshop bodysuit and Christian Louboutin boots. Swift then performed a trio of hits from her album “Intrepid,” including “Love story” And “You belong With Me“, wearing a flapper dress with gold fringe almost identical to the one she wore during her “Speak Now“toured in 2011 She changed her look for the “Always‘ segment, donning a flowing marigold corset dress by Etro to sing songs like ”It’s the fucking season” And “champagne problems.” She shows outfits from all her musical eras Swift also paid homage to her darker, bolder “Reputation“era, slipping into an asymmetrical bodysuit adorned with a shimmering red snake before performing a setlist of hers”Speak Now” time. She then recreated her look of her”22“clip for her”Redperformance at the time, while making a small change to the message on her sequin t-shirt. Swift then donned a cute personalized lavender Albert Ferretti dress for her”Folklore” performance, before transforming into a two-piece set entirely embellished by Roberto Cavalli in a rich fuchsia hue for her”1989“segment. Fast ended her set with a selection of songs from her latest album, “Midnights“, wearing a shiny beaded bodysuit designed by Oscar de la Renta. In a statement shared with Page Style 6, Albert Ferretticonfirmed that she would be creating a “selection” of different looks for the Eras Tour, saying: “Thinking about these stage dresses for her also made me think about the stages of my career, and I think what we have created reflects this journey where the key elements of my style stand out: lightness, femininity, romanticism, attention to detail and a delicate and gentle seduction.” This marks Taylor Swift first tour since 2018, and Swift has some really ambitious plans in place, according to insiders.

