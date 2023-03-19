The dance continues: No. 22 TCU Men’s Basketball survives Arizona State in first round

Survive and move forward.

The frogs dance until the next turn.

The No. 22, six-seeded TCU Men’s Basketball (22-12, 9-9) edged Arizona State, 72-70 in a thriller last night inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado .

With the world watching and expectations looming, TCU entered Ball Arena with a professional approach.

No smiles, no laughs, no words.

All business.

This approach continued into the first five minutes of regulation time where the Frogs took a 15-4 lead.

Redshirt senior Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored immediately after the first tip, setting the tone early for TCU.

Everyone got in on the action, including junior guard Mike Miles Jr. whose jump shot was stuck on automatic for the duration of the game.

At 3:22 p.m., a media timeout was taken and everything began to change.

A flip was changed for the Sun Devils and the Frogs were powerless to stop the transformation.

ASU drained 3 points after 3 points despite a hand contesting the shot each time.

Those off-the-dribble, off-balance 3-point shots are shots the defense usually wants you to take.

Yet when constantly buried, they demoralize the defense and TCU looked troubled.

ASU went 6 of 10 from three and 59.3 percent from the field in the first half, while the Frogs managed to shoot 38.7 percent from the floor.

Despite that shooting gap, Miles Jr. channeled his inner legend from James Harden, Arizona State, and fought his way to the line.

After an earlier comment Miles Jr. made about his recent lack of free throw attempts, the Big 12 preseason player of the year made sure he drove downhill and initiated enough contacts so that the referees can whistle.

When he wasn’t parrying to the free throw line, Miles Jr. was doing that.

Miles Jr. led all scorers with 26 points on a career-high 12 of 14 for the Charity Stripe, the most free throws made by a TCU player in an NCAA tournament game.

Despite his best efforts, the Frogs trailed 44-37 at halftime.

Second half, second chance

The second half got off to a rough start as ASU took a 52-44 lead.

Like every other game this season, the Frogs kept fighting and wanted to get back into the game.

“The character of our guys showed in the second half, the commitment to each other, the response and the intensity we brought defensively changed [the game]”Dixon said.

TCU started to pressure ASU in the same tough looks they had been doing throughout the first half, the only difference was the shots weren’t coming in this time around.

O’Bannon Jr. continued to make crucial field goals that were momentum builders for TCU and momentum killers for ASU.

‘M. The playoffs finished with 15 points and three 3-pointers.

The Sun Devils worked hard to maintain their lead, but the Frogs worked harder to erase their deficit.

The new defensive intensity resulted in the Sun Devils shooting just 32.3% in the second half and 29% from beyond the arc.

Now trailing 67-64, Damion Baugh drained a massive 3-pointer that tied the ball game with 1:50 remaining.

The senior guard then immediately followed that up with two free throws that gave TCU their first lead since the first half.

With a three-point lead, 70-67 with 21 seconds left, Arizona State junior guard DJ Horne swept his own 3-pointer that again tied the game.

The difference of a year makes

“Sometimes you have to fight through adversity, sometimes you have to improve,” second-year forward JaKobe Coles said.

It wasn’t just in response to TCU’s late-game rally, but also a testament to Coles’ hard work that got him on the court with the game on the line.

With 12.4 seconds remaining, the score was tied and TCU had possession. The magic had to happen.

As Miles Jr. dribbled over the top of the key, Coles placed a screen which the ASU defenders decided to double up.

Miles Jr., who played all night, could have easily kept the ball and tried to shake things up on his own.

In a moment of triumph, he showed his true character as a basketball player and trusted his teammates.

Miles Jr. quickly read the defense and passed it to Coles who rigged slightly, throwing the defender off balance.

Coles then headed to the basket where he calmly swept a running float under duress and over the outstretched arms of a defender.

The Sun Devils were left with 1.5 seconds on the clock but no time out remaining to advance the ball, which resulted in a full-court heave that was out of place.

Coles’ heroism won the TCU game and gave him a national spotlight, one his teammates, the fans, thought was rightly deserved.

After just averaging 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game last season, Coles has worked tirelessly to work his way into Dixon’s rotation and earn his confidence.

Tonight, that trust paid off.

“Man that’s awesome, I’m so happy for him – we played two years together on AAU. He’s like my brother, and I recruited him last year, but he didn’t have the role I wanted. ‘he wanted,” said Miles Jr.

“This year he gets the minutes he wanted and he steps up, in the biggest game of his life he got the winning shot, I can’t say how proud I am of him… he worked so hard.”

After a hard-fought comeback and victory, the Frogs celebrated in typical TCU fashion.

The celebration will have to be short-lived as TCU now faces third-seeded No. 9 Gonzaga in the second round on Sunday at 8:40 p.m. CT on TBS.

TCU is 1-1 against Gonzaga all-time and will look to win multiple games in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

“That’s the type of team we are, we welcome challenges, we like to put on great games, every game from now on is a great game because we can go home after losing so we’re going to stay ready,” said Miles Jr.