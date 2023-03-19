Fashion
Northwestern vs. UCLA – Men’s College Basketball Game Recap – March 18, 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The best news for UCLA came after the Bruins completed their second-round win over Northwestern.
Key guard David Singleton didn’t break his ankle when he suffered the injury late in UCLA’s 69-63 win over Northwestern on Saturday night, giving the Bruins hope he could return when they’ll be playing in the Sweet 16 next week.
I knew it wasn’t that bad, said Singleton, who was on the pitch in pain for a few minutes before being helped into the locker room. I broke my front foot. Didn’t feel it pop or anything. It was just painful for the moment. I’m doing well. I’ll just take care of my trainer.
Coach Mick Cronin said the injury brought back bad memories of two decades ago when he was an assistant at Cincinnati and star Kenyon Martin broke his leg just before the tournament.
Now he’s hoping to bring Singleton back to a thin squad that’s already missing injured defensive scorer Jaylen Clark.
I had flashbacks to when I had a head full of hair in the spring of 2000 running there and Kenyon Martin was playing there,” Cronin said. It looks like he had a bad sprain. … I’m just glad he didn’t break his ankle. It’s been crazy for us here lately.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points, and UCLA held off a second-half push from Northwestern to get back to the Sweet 16.
The second-seeded Bruins (31-5) increased defensive intensity late, limiting the seventh-seeded Wildcats to 1 of 12 shots on a key late-game streak to seal the win.
We started getting up, changing them, putting the pressure on like in the first half, Jaquez said. I think we got away from it (at the start) in the second half with just a slight switch. I think we retained it a lot more.
UCLA achieved a third straight Sweet 16 for the first time in 15 years. The Bruins will play the winner of Sunday’s game between Gonzaga and TCU in the West Region Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday night.
Amari Bailey added 14 points and Tyger Campbell scored 12 for UCLA.
Boo Buie scored 18 points to lead Northwestern (22-12), Matthew Nicholson added 17 and Chase Audige scored his 16 points in the second half.
I wasn’t surprised how we played in the second half because that’s what those guys have been, that’s what our team has been all year, said the trainer Chris Collins. We have a fighting spirit. …I couldn’t have been more proud of my guys.
The Wildcats ended their second trip to the tournament the same way they did their first six years ago, losing in the second round.
They fought well against the more tournament-experienced Bruins and had a chance until they cooled off the court late in the game.
The key moment came in the final two minutes when Adem Bona blocked a drive from Audige, sending UCLA into transition. David Singleton hit the 3-pointer that put the Bruins up 62-56 with 1:50 left.
UCLA controlled the game early and built the big lead by neutralizing Northwestern’s high-scoring backcourt of Buie and Audige and knocking out Jaquez in transition.
Buie finally made his first basket of the game with a drive just before the buzzer to cut UCLA’s lead to 35-25 at the break.
Audige started the second half with 14 points in the first eight minutes. The Wildcats tied the game at 45 when Buie was credited with a field goal on a goalie call midway through the half.
But they couldn’t close the deal.
That’s what we wanted, an eight minute fight,” Collins said. Give UCLA credit. Every time we raced they made big plays.
BIG PICTURE
Northwestern: The Wildcats followed their first tournament appearance with losing records over the next five seasons. Collins took them to second place in the Big Ten in the regular season and is now looking to build from there.
UCLA: Bona returned after missing the last two games with a left shoulder injury. He aggravated the injury on a second-half dunk and immediately went to the bench, but came back into the game and blocked the key late. His presence will be decisive next weekend.
FOLLOWING
UCLA is two wins away from its 20th appearance in the Final Four.
——
AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and support: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top -25-college-basketball-survey and https://twitter.com/AP–Top25
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/recap/_/gameId/401522169
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- US asks Supreme Court to uphold domestic violence gun law
- Man arrested for robbery and carjacking at CVS drug store in Hollywood
- Discussions underway for Singapore to become the world’s first Home of Table Tennis
- Inflation relief checks live updates: Stock market, recession, student loans, tax refunds, banking crisis
- How The Rise Of Web3 Is Opening The Doors For Fintech Innovations Like Xero, SafePal
- SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has resigned
- Court overturns arrest order for Imran Khan following clashes in Pakistani capital
- Hollywood actor says he wasn’t surprised by the drama created by Meghan Markles’ exit
- What the NCAA men’s tournament could look like
- Jennifer Lopez looks out of this world in a bare-legged dress for the launch of her shoe line
- AI arms race highlights urgent need for responsible innovation
- The Slow Mo Guys: How to capture the world in slow motion – BBC News