Northwestern vs. UCLA – Men’s College Basketball Game Recap – March 18, 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The best news for UCLA came after the Bruins completed their second-round win over Northwestern.

Key guard David Singleton didn’t break his ankle when he suffered the injury late in UCLA’s 69-63 win over Northwestern on Saturday night, giving the Bruins hope he could return when they’ll be playing in the Sweet 16 next week.

I knew it wasn’t that bad, said Singleton, who was on the pitch in pain for a few minutes before being helped into the locker room. I broke my front foot. Didn’t feel it pop or anything. It was just painful for the moment. I’m doing well. I’ll just take care of my trainer.

Coach Mick Cronin said the injury brought back bad memories of two decades ago when he was an assistant at Cincinnati and star Kenyon Martin broke his leg just before the tournament.

Now he’s hoping to bring Singleton back to a thin squad that’s already missing injured defensive scorer Jaylen Clark.

I had flashbacks to when I had a head full of hair in the spring of 2000 running there and Kenyon Martin was playing there,” Cronin said. It looks like he had a bad sprain. … I’m just glad he didn’t break his ankle. It’s been crazy for us here lately.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points, and UCLA held off a second-half push from Northwestern to get back to the Sweet 16.

The second-seeded Bruins (31-5) increased defensive intensity late, limiting the seventh-seeded Wildcats to 1 of 12 shots on a key late-game streak to seal the win.

We started getting up, changing them, putting the pressure on like in the first half, Jaquez said. I think we got away from it (at the start) in the second half with just a slight switch. I think we retained it a lot more.

UCLA achieved a third straight Sweet 16 for the first time in 15 years. The Bruins will play the winner of Sunday’s game between Gonzaga and TCU in the West Region Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Amari Bailey added 14 points and Tyger Campbell scored 12 for UCLA.

Boo Buie scored 18 points to lead Northwestern (22-12), Matthew Nicholson added 17 and Chase Audige scored his 16 points in the second half.

I wasn’t surprised how we played in the second half because that’s what those guys have been, that’s what our team has been all year, said the trainer Chris Collins. We have a fighting spirit. …I couldn’t have been more proud of my guys.

The Wildcats ended their second trip to the tournament the same way they did their first six years ago, losing in the second round.

They fought well against the more tournament-experienced Bruins and had a chance until they cooled off the court late in the game.

The key moment came in the final two minutes when Adem Bona blocked a drive from Audige, sending UCLA into transition. David Singleton hit the 3-pointer that put the Bruins up 62-56 with 1:50 left.

UCLA controlled the game early and built the big lead by neutralizing Northwestern’s high-scoring backcourt of Buie and Audige and knocking out Jaquez in transition.

Buie finally made his first basket of the game with a drive just before the buzzer to cut UCLA’s lead to 35-25 at the break.

Audige started the second half with 14 points in the first eight minutes. The Wildcats tied the game at 45 when Buie was credited with a field goal on a goalie call midway through the half.

But they couldn’t close the deal.

That’s what we wanted, an eight minute fight,” Collins said. Give UCLA credit. Every time we raced they made big plays.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats followed their first tournament appearance with losing records over the next five seasons. Collins took them to second place in the Big Ten in the regular season and is now looking to build from there.

UCLA: Bona returned after missing the last two games with a left shoulder injury. He aggravated the injury on a second-half dunk and immediately went to the bench, but came back into the game and blocked the key late. His presence will be decisive next weekend.

FOLLOWING

UCLA is two wins away from its 20th appearance in the Final Four.

