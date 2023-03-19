Fashion
See Her Opening Night Looks
She can still make the whole place sparkle.
Taylor Swift kicked off her long-awaited Eras Tour on Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, a show she previously had described on Instagram as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)”.
And in addition to serenading lucky ticket holders with her greatest hits from each of her past albums, the pop superstar has paid homage to memorable looks from her many style eras over the years.
Swift opened the show performing “Lover” songs like “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” and “Cruel Summer,” wearing an Atelier Versace bodysuit and Christian Louboutin boots bedazzled with pastel-colored crystals befitting the soft synth -pop from the album.
Next, Swift performed a trio of hits from “Fearless,” including the title track with “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”
Her gold-fringed flapper dress should look familiar to fans from the singer’s earlier eras, as it’s nearly identical to the one she wore on her “Speak Now” tour in 2011.
The only change? Instead of her once-iconic curls, Swift wore her hair up in a sleek blowout.
“Evermore” called for a suitably “cottagecore” costume change, with Swift donning a flowing marigold corset dress by Etro to sing songs including “‘Tis the Damn Season” and “Champagne Problems.”
She even added a forest green velvet cape, also by Etro, for “Willow,” mirroring her look from that track’s music video.
Before treating the crowd to tunes from her darker and bolder era of ‘reputation’, the superstar slipped into an asymmetrical bodysuit adorned with a sparkling red snake, a new and improved version of a style similar to a single sleeve she wore on her 2018 tour in support of this album.
Although Swift didn’t devote much of her set list to her “Speak Now” era, she opted for another quick change before moving on to “Enchanted.”
And the gold Nicole + Felicia Couture ballgown she wore to perform the romantic track was a lookalike of the sequined, full-skirted Valentino dress she wore while touring for her third studio album in 2011.
Next, a trip into Swift’s “red” era, with the musician recreating her look from her “22” music video almost note for note.
Sharp-eyed fans were quick to notice that she changed the message on her sequin tee.
While the original read, “Not much going on right now,” Swift correctly denied the first word of the sentence this time around.
To sing her 10-minute take on fan favorite “All Too Well,” Swift chose a scarlet and black ombre sequined coat, a more grown-up take on the iconic cheerleader costume she wore on her “Red” tour in 2013.
She layered the look over a matching bodysuit, which she wore solo to perform “I Knew You Were Trouble.”
For the “Folklore” portion of her show, Swift wore a pretty Alberta Ferretti custom lavender dress with flutter sleeves, a plunging neckline and lace detailing.
In a statement shared with Page Six Style, the designer confirmed that she will be creating a “selection” of different looks for the Eras tour.
I’m honored that she asked me to design dresses for this special occasion. I have always been fascinated by women who constantly question and question themselves and Taylor, with her work, has demonstrated that she is a multi-faceted artist, capable of constantly transforming and evolving,” Ferretti said.
“Thinking about these stage dresses for her also made me reflect on the stages of my career and I think what we have created reflects this journey where the key elements of my style stand out: lightness, femininity, romanticism, attention to detail and delicacy, gentle seduction.
Time “1989”! To belt out “Style,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Bad Blood” from her hit 2014 album, Swift wore a two-piece set embellished by Roberto Cavalli in a rich fuchsia hue .
The matching crop top and skirt combo was strikingly similar to the Lorena Sarbu ensembles she sported on the album tour, which came in a slew of different shades.
Swift ended her set with a selection of songs from her latest album, 2022’s “Midnights.”
While performing the opening track “Lavender Haze,” she nodded at the song’s music video with a shaggy coat in the titular hue, which she layered over a sequined T-shirt dress that she then wore. soloed to sing “Anti-Hero”.
Swift closed the show shimmeringly and brightly, rocking another beaded bodysuit this time designed by Oscar de la Renta in “Midnights” blue to perform “Midnight Rain”, “Vigilante St”, “Bejeweled” and “Mastermind” before performing end the show with “Karma”.
Fans will likely appreciate the parallels between Swift’s sparkling costume and her gem-encrusted “Bejeweled” music video outfit.
Last September, Page Six broke the news that Swift had a giant stadium tour in the works.
Taylor has some really ambitious plans in place, an insider teased at the time. She is delighted to be back on the road after such a long but fruitful break.
This is Swift’s first tour since 2018, when she performed at a series of stadiums in support of her ‘Reputation’ album and for fans who have waited five long years to see their pop idol, her opening was delivered in terms of set list and style.
|
Sources
2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/03/18/taylor-swifts-eras-tour-outfits-see-her-looks-from-opening-night/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- US asks Supreme Court to uphold domestic violence gun law
- Man arrested for robbery and carjacking at CVS drug store in Hollywood
- Discussions underway for Singapore to become the world’s first Home of Table Tennis
- Inflation relief checks live updates: Stock market, recession, student loans, tax refunds, banking crisis
- How The Rise Of Web3 Is Opening The Doors For Fintech Innovations Like Xero, SafePal
- SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has resigned
- Court overturns arrest order for Imran Khan following clashes in Pakistani capital
- Hollywood actor says he wasn’t surprised by the drama created by Meghan Markles’ exit
- What the NCAA men’s tournament could look like
- Jennifer Lopez looks out of this world in a bare-legged dress for the launch of her shoe line
- AI arms race highlights urgent need for responsible innovation
- The Slow Mo Guys: How to capture the world in slow motion – BBC News