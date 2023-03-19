See Her Opening Night Looks

She can still make the whole place sparkle.

Taylor Swift kicked off her long-awaited Eras Tour on Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, a show she previously had described on Instagram as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)”.

And in addition to serenading lucky ticket holders with her greatest hits from each of her past albums, the pop superstar has paid homage to memorable looks from her many style eras over the years.

Swift opened the show performing “Lover” songs like “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” and “Cruel Summer,” wearing an Atelier Versace bodysuit and Christian Louboutin boots bedazzled with pastel-colored crystals befitting the soft synth -pop from the album.

THE LOOK: A dreamy dazzling bodysuit by Atelier Versace Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

THE INSPIRATION: Swift’s ‘Lover’ era was steeped in pastels, with her performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, a collaboration between her stylist, Joseph Cassell, and Jessica Jones being a prime example. Getty Images for dcp

Next, Swift performed a trio of hits from “Fearless,” including the title track with “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”

Her gold-fringed flapper dress should look familiar to fans from the singer’s earlier eras, as it’s nearly identical to the one she wore on her “Speak Now” tour in 2011.

The only change? Instead of her once-iconic curls, Swift wore her hair up in a sleek blowout.

THE LOOK: A shimmering mini dress with gold fringe Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

THE INSPIRATION: This famously glitzy Roberto Cavalli mini from Swift’s “Speak Now” tour Getty Images

“Evermore” called for a suitably “cottagecore” costume change, with Swift donning a flowing marigold corset dress by Etro to sing songs including “‘Tis the Damn Season” and “Champagne Problems.”

She even added a forest green velvet cape, also by Etro, for “Willow,” mirroring her look from that track’s music video.

Before treating the crowd to tunes from her darker and bolder era of ‘reputation’, the superstar slipped into an asymmetrical bodysuit adorned with a sparkling red snake, a new and improved version of a style similar to a single sleeve she wore on her 2018 tour in support of this album.

THE LOOK: An asymmetrical serpentine jumpsuit (uh, a snake jumpsuit?) Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

THE INSPIRATION: Swift wore this black sequined Jessica Jones number on her ‘Reputation’ tour. Getty Images for TAS

Although Swift didn’t devote much of her set list to her “Speak Now” era, she opted for another quick change before moving on to “Enchanted.”

And the gold Nicole + Felicia Couture ballgown she wore to perform the romantic track was a lookalike of the sequined, full-skirted Valentino dress she wore while touring for her third studio album in 2011.

THE LOOK: A dramatic gold ballgown with a full skirt by Nicole + Felicia Couture Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

THE INSPIRATION: This similarly sequined Valentino look from Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ tour WireImage

Next, a trip into Swift’s “red” era, with the musician recreating her look from her “22” music video almost note for note.

Sharp-eyed fans were quick to notice that she changed the message on her sequin tee.

While the original read, “Not much going on right now,” Swift correctly denied the first word of the sentence this time around.

THE LOOK: Swift’s ’22’ music video set, subtly updated Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

INSPIRATION: Swift’s Ashish t-shirt and brimmed hat from the track’s music video Taylor Swift/YouTube

To sing her 10-minute take on fan favorite “All Too Well,” Swift chose a scarlet and black ombre sequined coat, a more grown-up take on the iconic cheerleader costume she wore on her “Red” tour in 2013.

She layered the look over a matching bodysuit, which she wore solo to perform “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

THE LOOK: A black and shaded red sequined coat Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

THE INSPIRATION: Swift’s ‘Red’ Tour Leading Moment Scott Barbour/CAS

For the “Folklore” portion of her show, Swift wore a pretty Alberta Ferretti custom lavender dress with flutter sleeves, a plunging neckline and lace detailing.

In a statement shared with Page Six Style, the designer confirmed that she will be creating a “selection” of different looks for the Eras tour.

I’m honored that she asked me to design dresses for this special occasion. I have always been fascinated by women who constantly question and question themselves and Taylor, with her work, has demonstrated that she is a multi-faceted artist, capable of constantly transforming and evolving,” Ferretti said.

“Thinking about these stage dresses for her also made me reflect on the stages of my career and I think what we have created reflects this journey where the key elements of my style stand out: lightness, femininity, romanticism, attention to detail and delicacy, gentle seduction.

THE LOOK: A fluid and flowing dress by Alberta Ferretti Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

THE INSPIRATION: Swift’s dreamy, bohemian performance sounds like ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore,’ like this Etro number she wore to the 2021 Grammys via Getty Images

Time “1989”! To belt out “Style,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Bad Blood” from her hit 2014 album, Swift wore a two-piece set embellished by Roberto Cavalli in a rich fuchsia hue .

The matching crop top and skirt combo was strikingly similar to the Lorena Sarbu ensembles she sported on the album tour, which came in a slew of different shades.

THE LOOK: A beaded two-piece top and skirt set by Roberto Cavalli Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

THE INSPIRATION: Swift’s Lorena Sarbu beaded ensembles from the ‘1989’ tour Visual China Group via Getty Ima

Swift ended her set with a selection of songs from her latest album, 2022’s “Midnights.”

While performing the opening track “Lavender Haze,” she nodded at the song’s music video with a shaggy coat in the titular hue, which she layered over a sequined T-shirt dress that she then wore. soloed to sing “Anti-Hero”.

THE LOOK: A colorful shaggy coat and a sequined dress Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

THE INSPIRATION: Swift’s Free People fluffy coat from the ‘Lavender Haze’ music video Taylor Swift/YouTube

Swift closed the show shimmeringly and brightly, rocking another beaded bodysuit this time designed by Oscar de la Renta in “Midnights” blue to perform “Midnight Rain”, “Vigilante St”, “Bejeweled” and “Mastermind” before performing end the show with “Karma”.

Fans will likely appreciate the parallels between Swift’s sparkling costume and her gem-encrusted “Bejeweled” music video outfit.

THE LOOK: A beaded, bedazzled Oscar de la Renta number in “Midnights” blue Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

THE INSPIRATION: Swift’s “Bejeweled” bodysuit by Michael Schmidt Studios Taylor Swift/YouTube

Last September, Page Six broke the news that Swift had a giant stadium tour in the works.

Taylor has some really ambitious plans in place, an insider teased at the time. She is delighted to be back on the road after such a long but fruitful break.

This is Swift’s first tour since 2018, when she performed at a series of stadiums in support of her ‘Reputation’ album and for fans who have waited five long years to see their pop idol, her opening was delivered in terms of set list and style.