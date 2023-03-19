Nine All-America selections mark final day of NCAA championships





GREENSBORO, North Carolina — The New Jersey Athletic Conference contenders earned nine more All-American selections to wrap up a successful NCAA championship on Saturday. On the women’s side, Keans Naomee Miller and Rowans Ella Pennington earned All-America honors. On the men’s side, TCNJs James McChesney, Gavin Formon and Ryan VanDeVeen earned All-America honors with the Lions 400 free relay of McChesney, Richard Park, Dixon Kahler and Matt Watts. Miller lowered the Kean school record in the 200 breaststroke by more than seven seconds, clocking 2:18.13 in the consolation final to earn second-team All-America honors. Pennington also earned second-team All-America honors to wrap up his rookie season. She finished 15e overall in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:03.65 in the consolation final. The Lion men finished the Championship encounter in 12th place after scoring 137.5 points across the four days. The 12th place marks the team’s best result on the national stage since the 2016 season. McChesney wrapped up a historic NCAA championship with a second-place finish in the 100 Freestyle Finals after swimming a new TCNJ school record time of 43.46, breaking his own record set last season. McChesney missed his second championship title by just a tenth of a second as he was beaten by Kenyon’s DJ Dragojlovic. Fittingly to close out his historic season, the Lions superstar earned a hat-trick of finishing in the top three in his individual events contested throughout the week. The junior won bronze in the 50m freestyle to open his week, before winning the 200m freestyle on day two, and now taking silver on the final day of competition. The mile saw freshman Gavin Formon break his own school record with a time of 15:39.81. The stunning run placed Formon tenth overall to earn second-team All-American honors in the event. In the 200 breaststroke, Ryan VanDeVeen finished 15th in the evening final to earn second-team All American honors with a time of 2:00.45. The runner-up snuck into an All-American final in the event after placing 16th in the morning preliminary session to take the final consolation berth. In the final event of the championship competition, the Lions 400 freestyle relay quartet earned a second consecutive relay podium with a time of 3:01.24 to place eighth overall. 2023 NJAC SWIMMING AND DIVING PARTICIPANTS AT NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS WOMEN PARTICIPANTS Date Name Institution Event Seed Result/Remarks March 15 Elizabeth Pennington mountain ash 200 individual medley 2:05.97 2:10.22 — 49th in the preliminaries March 15 Naomee Miller Kean 200 individual medley 2:14.69 2:07.66 — 40th in the preliminaries the 17th of March Elizabeth Pennington mountain ash 100 backstroke 56.59 56.40 — 19th in the preliminaries March 18 Elizabeth Pennington mountain ash 200 backstroke 2:02.33 2:03.65 — 15th overall — All-America Second Team Honors March 18 Naomee Miller Kean 200 breaststroke 2:19.17 2:18.13 — 13th overall — All-America second-team honors MEN PARTICIPANTS Date Name Institution Event Seed Result/Remarks March 15 Tobias Cahnbley mountain ash 500m free 4:29.00 4:29.98 — 18th in the preliminaries March 15 Gavin Form TCNJ 500m free 4:30.26 4:35.23 — 34th in the preliminaries March 15 Brian Bull TCNJ 500m free 4:31.29 4:39.50 — 38th in the preliminaries March 15 Ryan Higgins TCNJ 200 individual medley 1:50.36 1:51.66 — 31st in the preliminaries March 15 James McChesney TCNJ 50 free 19.86 19.87 — 3rd overall — All-America First Team Honors March 15 Jack Watson mountain ash 50 free 8:44 p.m. 09.20 — 12th overall — All-America Second Team Honors March 15 James McChesney TCNJ 200 Medley Relay 1:29.26 1:29.73 — 16th overall — All-America second-team honors Richard Park Ryan Vandeveen Andrew Kidchob March 15 Jack Watson mountain ash 200 Medley Relay 1:30.04 Disqualified in the preliminaries Alex Volin Paul Riter Justin Goglia March 16 Dixon Kahler TCNJ 200m freestyle relay 1:21.86 1:23.23 — 20th in the preliminaries Richard Park Andrew Kidchob Matt Watts March 16 Paul Riter mountain ash 200m freestyle relay 1:22.28 1:23.60 — 22nd in the preliminaries Jack Watson Alex Volin Tobias Cahnbley March 16 Ryan Higgins TCNJ 400 individual medley 3:54.46 3:55.33 — 10th overall — 2nd All-America Honors team March 16 Gavin Form TCNJ 400 individual medley 3:57.86 3:56.62 – 6th overall – 1st team All-America Honors March 16 James McChesney TCNJ 200 free 1:36.52 1:34.74 — 1st overall — NATIONAL CHAMPION March 16 James McChesney TCNJ 400 Medley Relay 3:17.56 3:18.38 — 13th overall — 2nd Team All-America Honors Dixon Kahler Andrew Kidchob Ryan Vandeveen the 17th of March Jack Watson mountain ash 100 backstroke 47.54 47.36 — 6th overall — 1st All-America Honors team the 17th of March Andrew Kidchob TCNJ 100 backstroke 49.41 50.51 — 32nd in the preliminaries the 17th of March Ryan Vandeveen TCNJ 100 breaststroke 55.05 55.57 — 25th in the preliminaries the 17th of March James McChesney TCNJ 800m free relay 6:38.22 6:37.32 — 7th overall — 1st All-America Honors team Lucas Blach Brian Bull Gavin Form the 17th of March Tobias Cahnbley mountain ash 800m free relay 6:30.97 6:47.00 — 18th overall Justin Goglia Alex Volin Jack Watson March 18 Gavin Form TCNJ 1650 Freestyle 15:42.45 15:39.81 — 10th overall — Second Team All-America Honors March 18 Lucas Blach TCNJ 1650 Freestyle 15:50.84 15:54.53 — 19th overall March 18 James McChesney TCNJ 100 free 44.07 43.46 — 2nd Overall — National Finalist, First Team All-America Honors March 18 Jack Wilson mountain ash 200 backstroke 1:48.65 1:49.75 — 24th in the preliminaries March 18 Ryan Higgins TCNJ 200 backstroke 1:48.66 1:49.64 — 23rd in the preliminaries March 18 Tobias Cahnbley mountain ash 200 backstroke 1:49.56 1:51.26 — 27th in the preliminaries March 18 Ryan Vandeveen TCNJ 200 breaststroke 2:00.76 2:00.45 — 15th overall — All-America Second Team Honors March 18 James McChesney TCNJ 400m freestyle relay 2:59.59 8th overall — 3:01.24 — All-America First Team Honors Richard Park Matt Watts Dixon Kahler March 18 Tobias Cahnbley mountain ash 400m freestyle relay 3:00.20 Disqualified in the preliminaries Paul Riter Alex Volin Jack Watson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://njacsports.com/news/2023/3/18/mens-swimming-diving-ncaa-day-4.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related