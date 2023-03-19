



Michigan wins Big Ten regular season title with win over No. 5 Illinois

UM earned their third consecutive Big Ten regular season championship after trailing most of the competition, taking the fifth rotation lead.

Michigan posted a team score of 411.250, a new season high.

Michigan won four team event titles at the meet with wins on high rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar, and also landed 24 of 30 routines (80%), achieving nine afternoon performances.

David Wolma (skip), Evgueni Siminiuc (parallel bars), and Adam Wooten (solid bar) each secure individual event wins. To place: Ann Arbor, Michigan (Cliff Keen Arena)

Score: #3 Michigan 411.250, #5 Illinois 405.550

Recordings: UM (11-6, 3-1 B1G), Illinois (10-4, 2-2 B1G)

Next UM event: Friday, March 31 — at the Big Ten Championships – Team/All-Around Finals (Columbus, Ohio), 7 p.m. (TV: Big Ten Network) Complete results (PDF) | Photo gallery ANN ARBOUR, Mich. — The No. 3-ranked University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team recorded their third straight regular-season title with a 411.250-405.550 victory over No. 5 Illinois on Saturday, March 18 at Cliff Keen Arena. Michigan (11-6, 3-1 Big Ten) won four team events with 68.050 on high ring, 72.300 on vault, 68.250 on parallel bars and 68.250 on high bar. Junior David Wolma picked up a victory on vault, tying his season high with a 14.75. Classmate Evgueni Siminiuc took a win on parallel bars (14.75), while senior Adam Wooten wrapped up the win with a 14.30 lead event. The Wolverines trailed by nearly four points after the second rotation but took the lead for the first time in the afternoon in the fifth rotation on the parallel bars. The regular season title was sealed with the high bar effort, beating the Illini by more than five points on the apparatus to secure the victory. Compete without freshmen Frederic Richard And Country Blixt and defending NCAA all-around champion paul judah , UM recorded the season’s best score of 411.250, surpassing its previous record of 410.400 (Oklahoma). The Wolverines also had the season’s best team score on vault (72.300). Michigan also won four second-place finishes, with senior Markus shears scoring a 14.40 on pommel horse. Additionally, juniors Javier Alfonso recorded a 14.30 on high rings and Siminiuc took second place on high bar with a 14.00. On floor, Wooten and Alfonso scored a 14.20 to tie for second. Tweet of the meeting ??? ??????? ?????? ??????? With today’s victory over No. 5 Illinois, we clinch ANOTHER regular season title!#Go blue pic.twitter.com/QotAP5ghwZ Michigan Gymnastics? (@UMichGym) March 18, 2023 UM landed 24 of 30 routines (80%) and blocked nine performances in the afternoon. With the regular season now over, UM is aiming to win its third straight Big Ten championship and 20th in program history. The Wolverines will be seeded No. 1 and travel to Columbus, Ohio for the post-season championships which begin Friday, March 31 with team and multiple competition, followed by individual finals the following day Saturday (April 1). ). ). Competition on both nights begins at 8 p.m. from the Covelli Center at Ohio State. The championship will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.

