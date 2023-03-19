TIGERS TROUNCE TIGERS: Men’s basketball beats Missouri, 7863





Anything is possible, sophomore Blake Peters shouted in his postgame interview, after picking up 17 second-half points to help keep the Cinderella of the Tiger alive. On Saturday night, Princeton’s 15-seeded men’s basketball team stomped on the seven-seeded 7,863 Missouri Tigers to qualify for the program’s first Sweet 16 in the modern tournament era. . The 15-point win is the largest margin of victory recorded by a 15-seeded player in NCAA Tournament history. From the announcement, bottom-ranked Princeton seemed determined to win physical battles in the paint. Princeton’s attacking trio of seniors Tosan Evbuomwan, Keesawn Kellman and freshman Caden Pierce dominated at the bottom. The three of them alone topped the entire Missouri team, 3,130. Pierce, who sits at 66, recorded a career-high in rebounds with 16. It was the second-most rebounds by any player in an NCAA tournament game this season. Defensively, Princeton had a head start, as evidenced by their quick rotations and disciplined inside game, which kept Missouri from building a rhythm. The Missouris’ final total of 63 was just over 16 points below their season average of 79.4 points per game. Offensively, Princeton was firing on all cylinders. The starting lineup, which failed to register a single three-pointer against the Arizona Wildcats in their first-round victory, scored six tonight. The other five threes in the match all came from Peters, who now has eight threes in total in the tournament. Princeton was led by senior guard Ryan Langborg, who finished with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists. The 22-point tally is a career-high for Langborg, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as this Princeton side have now solidified themselves as a historic team, becoming the fourth seed 15 to qualify for the second weekend. of the NCAA Tournament. The team travels to Louisville, Ky. on March 24 to take on the winner of six-seeded Creighton against three-seeded Baylor in hopes of continuing to represent the Ivy League and shocking the world in the process. I can’t really put the feeling into words right now, to be honest, Evbuomwan told the media after the win. It’s just an unreal feeling to do this with my guys. Diego Uribe is deputy editor of the Sports section of the “Prince”. Please direct any requests for corrections to corrections[at]dailyprincetonian.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyprincetonian.com/article/2023/03/men-basketball-breaking-princeton-missouri-upset-sweet-sixteen-tigers-ncaa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related