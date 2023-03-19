Fashion
Carol Vorderman looks sensational at 62 as she poses in a figure-hugging dress and reveals a very quirky mirror at home
CAROL Vorderman is truly the gift that keeps on giving, and this morning decided to please her fans on Saturday.
The 62-year-old former Countdown star is known for showing off her incredible curves in her now-famous sexy selfies, and today was no different.
Carol took to Instagram to share a selection of selfies that showed her in a close fight.
The sexy black ensemble consisted of skin-tight leather pants and a matching top that clung to her famous curves.
She also shared a photo of herself in a sleek white coat, over the racy outfit.
But aside from Carol’s skintight clothes, there was something else that caught fans’ attention.
In the background of the photos was a rather original mirror, which seemed to be held by a mannequin.
Her followers were quick to comment, with one saying, “Love this mirror??”
While another said: “You look fantastic. I love the mirror, by someone famous?”
This fan added: “This is a cool mirror frame”
Meanwhile, this week Carol opened up about the rumors that she and Gareth Gates are “having an affair”.
TV star and former Pop Idol finalist Gareth, 38, was pictured walking up close to the VIP area at Cheltenham Racecourse this week.
Carol and Gareth were seen deep in conversation at the event which got tongues wagging, they are more than friends.
In the snaps, Carol looked sensational in a fur stole and feathered hat while Gareth looked dapper in a sharp suit.
But the former Countdown host then took to Twitter to poke fun at the rumours.
In one clip, she told fans, “Also, by the way, I’m having an affair with Gareth Gates now.”
Laughing and shaking her head, she added, “Really?
The Sun revealed in December that Gareth had split from girlfriend Chloe McLennan after two and a half years.
A source at the time said: “The writing had been on the wall for some time, and it became clear there were issues between them as Gareth hasn’t liked or commented on any of Chloe’s photos since then. the 11th of November.”
Meanwhile, Carol has been very open about her colorful love life – admitting she has five ‘rotating’ boyfriends.
When asked if she was in a relationship earlier this year, Carol said the last time Michelle Visagerule breakerpodcast: “No! I’m having a great time. I’ve talked about it once before.
“I have a system that I’ve had for 10 years. They call themselves ‘special friends’.
“I talked a few months ago about having ‘special friends’ and it was like, once again, the world had fallen in love with certain people, but in fact what I found out was… is that there were an awful lot of women who said ‘I would never have thought about it like that’.
“All this assumption: ‘Do you already have a partner? Do you have a man?’ Well, no, actually, I have five.” “
