A Great Jewel to Get a Message Across: How Men Are Leading the Brooch Revival | Fashion
AAcross fashion shows and red carpet events this season, one accessory has been a favorite: a classic jewel brooch worn on a lapel or across the chest. Perhaps more surprising is how these designs, usually associated with grandma’s jewelry box, were particularly championed by men.
Actor Paul Mescal wore a vintage Cartier pin to the Baftas. Actor and director Michael B Jordan wore rare Tiffany bird brooches to the Academy Awards last week. Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Oscar winners Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan both wore diamond brooches to receive their awards, while RRR star Ram Charan wore a lapel full of decorations that looked like medals.
Male celebrities wearing brooches on the red carpet, especially models that read as more feminine, have a slightly transgressive feel, but they’re really rediscovering a lost fashion, said jewelry historian Rachel Church, author of Brooches and Badges. Before the invention of buttons, pins and brooches were essential for holding fabric together. They were often status marks as well as useful items. Fashion turned in the late 19th century, however, and by the end of the 20th century, most men wore virtually no jewelry.
Now men in general and not just celebrities are discovering the delights of embellished accessories.
Jewelery has risen to prominence in menswear in recent years, starting with simple signet rings and chains, thanks in large part to Connell in normal peoplesays Charlie Teasdale, Style Director of Squire magazine, referencing the hit BBC drama. We were now at a place where it is much more acceptable for men to wear elaborate and precious jewelry on a daily basis.
This season, it looks like brooches will only grow in popularity, as they were spotted in both men’s and women’s fashion shows in February. Gucci showed chains of pearls with diamond clasps, Louis Vuitton created tiny musical instrument pins and Grace Wales Bonners’ menswear collection included exquisite creations of pearls and Ghanaian pearls. Rihanna wore three diamond brooches when she performed at the Super Bowl in February, another sure sign the brooch is back.
Buyers are looking for them too. Luxury resale platform RealReal reported that spindle demand increased by 27% end of 2022. On TikTok, the hashtag pin had over 104 million views.
Brooches are great jewelry for sending a message, says Church. They are usually worn near eye level, have a painterly surface, and can be made in large sizes. They look quite respectable, even posed, but can be used to send a subtle signal.
Some celebrities use jewelry for symbolic meaning. Ke Huy Quan wore a fan brooch on the red carpet in honor of his Asian heritage, and Ram Charans’ brooches at the Oscars featured military medals and chakras, a nod to his role as a revolutionary.
Politicians have revived the power of the pin recently. Historically, they wore brooches to signal their allegiance to the forerunner of the political badge. American politician Madeleine Albright has made it an art. Spider brooch Lady Hales made headlines in 2019 when she chose to wear the web-spinning insect to deliver the verdict on Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament.
Political pins are also enjoying a renaissance in the House of Representatives, with Republicans such as George Santos sporting assault rifles on their lapels to show their commitment to the right to bear arms. During Joe Bidens’ State of the Nation address in February, politicians arrived carrying everything from pencils and abortion pins to Ukrainian flags.
In British politics, Suella Braverman is a big pin fan. This month, she carried a diamond tree traditionally a symbol of life and growth to deliver her speech to the Commons on small boats.
It’s interesting that brooches are coming back into style, says Church. They’re very accessible: they don’t need to be sized up, you don’t need to pierce your ears, and you can wear them with any outfit.
I think those of us who remember our grandparents wearing brooches don’t find them attractive, but the next generation is ready to discover them.
