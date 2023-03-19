How Brazil’s First Lady Rosangela da Silva champions causes with fashion

Whether it’s sporting a red Workers’ Party star on her wedding dress, breaking taboos by wearing pants at her husband’s inauguration or wearing eco-friendly clothing, Brazil’s new first lady is turning heads and makes statements with her fashion choices.

Rosangela “Janja” da Silva, a sociologist, has changed her style significantly since she was thrust into the spotlight when her husband, veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, took office on January 1.

The longtime Workers’ Party activist, who married twice-widowed Lula, 77, last year, upped her previously low-key look.

She swapped out her must-have jeans and sneakers for a carefully curated wardrobe to champion her favorite causes, including women’s rights, indigenous peoples and the environment, not to mention Brazilian designers.

“She has made Brazilian fashion one of the things she uses to build her public persona as a feminist and progressive who cares about social issues,” says Benjamin Rosenthal, personal marketing specialist at Brazil’s Getulio Vargas Foundation. .

Rosangela ‘Janja’ da Silva, 56, Brazil’s first lady, brings a touch of style to the many causes she supports. Here she is at her husband’s January swearing-in ceremony in a beaded pantsuit. Reuters

Da Silva, 56, has suspended the nation from her fashion choices since at least her wedding day last May, when she and Lula interrupted a grueling presidential campaign to formalize their five-year relationship at a ceremony private glamor in Sao Paulo.

She walked down the aisle in a flowing white dress adorned with a tiny red star-shaped jewel embroidered on the low-cut shoulder, a nod to the symbol of the Workers’ Party that united them.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Rosangela da Silva on their wedding day. APE

She also wore a subtle red star for Lula’s inauguration in January this time, on the sole of her strappy high heels.

The first lady who dislikes the title, calling it ‘patriarchal’, made an even bolder statement on inauguration day by wearing pants, the first time a Brazilian president’s wife has had not worn a dress to the ceremony.

Da Silva opted for a shimmering beaded pantsuit from Brazilian designers Helo Rocha and Camila Pedroza, the same team that created her wedding dress.

“Pants are a symbol of female emancipation,” Rocha explains.

“In Brasilia, until about 20 years ago, women couldn’t even wear them in Congress,” where Lula was sworn in.

The silk pantsuit has been dyed with rhubarb and a typical Brazilian plant, the cashew fruit, and elegantly embroidered with traditional indigenous designs.

Rosangela da Silva, left, opted for a shimmering beaded pantsuit by Brazilian designers Helo Rocha and Camila Pedroza, the same team that created her wedding dress, for her husband’s investiture. AFP

Da Silva also caught the eye with a blouse embossed with the likeness of early 20th-century feminist figure Maria Bonita; a blazer embroidered by a women’s cooperative; an eco-friendly skirt made from fabric scraps; and outfits made from upcycled clothing by Brazilian brand Reptilia.

“She gives the role of first lady the practicality of a woman who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty,” says Reptilia founder Heloisa Strobel, 36.

“You would never expect to see her in a tight dress she can barely walk in.”

It’s a fairly accurate description of a typical outfit worn by Da Silva’s predecessor, Michelle Bolsonaro, the Evangelical Christian wife of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who served from 2019 to 2022.

Another contrast: Da Silva also brought a splash of bright color to the presidential palace, changing the pastel tones favored by his predecessor.

For example, interest in Reptilia spiked in January after “Janja” wore one of their pieces a skirt in overlapping bright red hues on her first official trip abroad with Lula, in Argentina. .

“I want to take Brazilian designers everywhere I go,” said Da Silva vogue magazine in an interview that month.

Entrepreneurs in Brazil’s $29.7 billion textile and fashion industry are thrilled to have this support.

Da Silva “wants to show the best design produced in Brazil, beyond the stereotypical palm tree print,” says Strobel.

Airon Martin, creative director of another of Da Silva’s favorite local brands, Misci, agrees.

“The world knows Brazil as the land of flip flops and carnivals. But we also have a powerful luxury industry, with incredible silks and cottons,” says the 31-year-old designer, who has big plans to export his designs. . “Fashion crystallizes a socio-political moment.”

