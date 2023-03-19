John Varvatos store moves to new location in West Hollywood’s Design District





The John Varvatos retail store moved from its original location at 8800 Melrose Ave last month, after being the heart of WeHo’s Design District for nearly 21 years. The men’s fashion store didn’t stay closed for long. A new store opened in the same area on Friday, March 10, at 8742 Melrose Avenue. The store is currently showcasing the brand’s latest arrivals from their Spring 2023 collection. There will be an exclusive opening event for fashion industry types later this month. The brand celebrated its 10th anniversary in West Hollywood on October 17, 2012. The guest list included several familiar faces like musician Jakob Dylan, actor Gabriel Mann, guitarist Billy Morrison and many more. The celebration also included a private performance by Paul Weller. John Varvatos founded the company in late 1999. Varvatos had previously been head of menswear design at Calvin Klein, as well as menswear design for all Polo Ralph Lauren brands and was responsible for the creation of the Polo Jeans Company. Launched in 2000 with a collection of tailored and activewear, the John Varvatos brand now represents an entire men’s lifestyle that includes shoes, bags, belts, eyewear, limited edition watches, skincare skincare and luxury fragrances for men and women, as well as the younger, edgier collection from John Varvatos USA. A hugely successful collaboration with Converse has resulted in reinterpreted versions of the classic Chuck Taylor All Star and Jack Purcell sneakers. After the brand generated double-digit revenue growth in 2010 and 2011, Lyndon Lea’s Lion Capital purchased a majority stake in the company in March 2012, with Varvatos remaining as President and Chief Creative Officer. On May 6, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, it was reported that the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing $140 million in debt. In July 2020, the brand’s private equity owner, Lion/Hendrix Cayman Ltd. received court approval to acquire the fashion brand in exchange for the company’s $76 million debt forgiveness. After Varvatos left his brand in 2020, he launched his own brand called OTD-On This Day. It opened its first West Coast location in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip on April 28. His latest project is based on storytelling. The name is inspired by the celebration of great moments in time through Instagram and Facebook highlights on this day. The store was the brand’s flagship West Coast location before it closed earlier this year.

