How fashion weeks lost much of their former glamor





Call me old-fashioned (but not old, please), but I’m so happy to have been to FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai last week. I thought I would do it for one or two shows during the event which now lasts four days, but I went every day. I got dressed up, I wore loaner clothes from designers, I sat in the front row, I drank good cocktails and bad coffee, I kissed celebrities, I posted cool stuff, I posted mean stuff. Fashion week these days is all about it all. I find that in these times of digital media and social media, the importance of traditional newsgathering is going out the window. Brands are creating their own narrative now. They don’t have to depend on a Vogue India or a Mumbai Mirror to feature them, they show up on their Instagram pages to almost a million followers (or at least several thousand of them). Sales are now made directly to consumers, either via their websites or via Facebook and Instagram. I know at least two dozen really cool labels that were born during the first lockdown and are already reasonably successful brands, dressing stars and all, just showing up on Instagram. Everyone is a star if they believe it. So what is a fashion week for? In the pre-digital world, these events were sacred. Going to a fashion show was such a privilege. The front rows were lined with glamorous socialites matching Indian designer clothes with international heels and handbags. Overseas buyers flocked to fashion weeks around the world to check out new designers and stock up on merchandise, or simply visit a distant country on an all-expenses-paid trip. Journalists are reportedly harassed for attending broadcasts. After-parties were exuberant, and after-after-parties were a thing, too. None of that exists anymore. Fashion weeks are organized on a string and a prayer, mainly for the organizing team to profit from the event. Maybe that’s not such a bad thing. The autonomous, disorganized but still organized fashion company comes together at a fashion week. Buyers have been replaced by stylists, almost everyone represents one or the other. Delhi designers have had easy access to the Bollywood clothing scene, which they have secretly envied in Mumbai for decades. The FDCI cliquaire would oust the Delhi lot if it appeared at the Mumbai week. Much of the old-world glamor is gone, but there are some new tricks to learn. In these difficult times, designer brands must sink or swim. After more than two years of staying at home, or events scaled down for fear of the virus and then the rapidly collapsing economy, it’s finally reassuring to pretend to go back to the days when things were better. Never mind that most of the clothes on the runway were laughable, the good ones were so in the mood (thanks to Tarun Tahiliani, Namrata Joshipura and Anavila for knocking it out of the park with their superbly made collections). Almost every other designer sent sparkly, easy-to-make cocktail outfits to India with cheap nets and sequins sold by the kilo flooding the bazaars. It hurts my eyes, and I can’t even remember the names of the dozens who dropped the amazing Indian handicraft styles. But I’m willing to hold my breath until our GDP gets healthier again. Fashion week is struggling to survive, just like many of us. But while we’re here, let’s put on a nice dress and play fabulous. Let’s remember the good times and hope they come back. @namratazakaria

