The Best Men’s Rolex Watches You Can Buy Right Now

When you’re ready to invest in a luxury watch, there’s one brand that stands out from the rest when you start shopping: Rolex. As one of the most recognizable brands in the watch game, the Rolex family offers dozens of options to choose from. As with any brand, some are better than others, so we’ve put together a list of the best Rolex watches for men to invest in to up your watch game.

How much do Rolex watches cost?

A Rolex watch for men is an investment. Of course, you can always roam the streets of New York and see if you can find someone to open their jacket and sell you a fake ex or a stolen Rolex. But let’s be honest: you don’t want to go back to the office and find the cops waiting for you because you’re wearing hot clothes. So your best bet is to get something from a certified dealer.

Since there is no bad Rolex, we won’t say you have to spend X dollars to get a good Rolex. Instead, just tell yourself that a new watch from the world’s most recognizable brand can cost you between $7,000 and $12,000 on average. You can find them for as low as $5,000 or as expensive as $75,000 and some for much more. What is special about Rolex is that these watches almost always retain or even gain value over time.

submariner

Is it the greatest watch of all time? This is not a radical question to ask. Although this model completely changed the way watches were made many times over and is often cited as an inspiration for today’s watches, making it look like a relic of a bygone era, it remains an industry staple. With so many accolades and accolades in the industry, looking at this watch might seem a little surprising. It’s not flashy or flashy. It’s a simple watch for a reason. You can wear it anywhere, with anything. And once you get one, you’ll want to wear it everywhere.

GMT Master II

It’s the watch of choice for globetrotters because it was designed especially for them. The two-color combinations, which come in different options, resemble night and day, making the watch a great tool for exploration. The watch was introduced in 1982 with the ability to display two different time zones. This means that if you live in Los Angeles and want to know what time it is in New York, you don’t have to do the math yourself.

air king

The Air King Rolex is a throwback and tribute to pilots of the past who showed mankind’s ability to conquer the skies. Several pilots have set records wearing one of these bad boys, making them a great choice if you’re a fan of pilot watches, sky watches, or just something that looks fantastic. If you don’t have a pilot’s watch in your collection, this is definitely the right choice to honor the pioneers of the skies.

Yacht Master 42

Rolex explicitly designed the Yacht Master, launched in 1992, for sailors and ocean-going skippers. Rolex has a connection with water, with sailing watches dating back to the 1950s, and this specific selection is the combination perfection of function and nautical fashion. Of all the Rolex options to choose from, this is the one we recommend the most if you want to ditch the steel bracelet and opt for a rubber one.

Today’s date 40

When it was launched in 1956, the Day Date was the first to offer the innovation of the day of the week rotating just below the number 12 on the dial. Thanks to the many world leaders who have chosen to sport this beautiful watch, this watch has become known as “The President’s Watch”, making it the perfect choice if you want to rub shoulders with the most influential people.

datejust 31

The Datejust was the first self-winding waterproof chronometer wristwatch to display the date in a window at 3 o’clock on the dial, and the first to combine all the best horological innovations of its time when it was launched in 1945. While The majority of the options on this list are timeless due to the fundamental nature of the face and band, this one offers a beautiful floral dial that sets it apart even more than the Rolex name.

