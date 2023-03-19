Lagos Fashion Week presents Woven Threads IV





KTo kick off the fashion season with its fourth edition, Lagos Fashion Week will feature Woven Threads IV: Standing the Test of Time from April 21 to 23, 2023. Latest news from LFW 2023. Fashion has always been an industry on the move, constantly evolving, adapting and pushing the boundaries. At the heart of this development is the theme “Stand the Test of Time” which shines a light on fashion’s longevity, resilience and unique ability to adapt to changing times while preserving its core values ​​and principles. From traditional African craftsmanship to contemporary fashion design, fashion has proven its ability to evolve while retaining its essence and cultural significance. Adopting a hybrid showcase of physical and digital expressions, Woven Threads will highlight the principles of African design and its inherent circularity, which are best exemplified by designers known for innovating through textiles, exploring diverse avenues of creativity on the continent and the role that responsible practices play. in building their brands. Woven Threads will showcase the work of designers trying to close the product lifecycle, emphasizing traditional design processes, approaching waste and recycling. Some of the participating designers include Abiola Olusola, KKerele, Nkwo, KikoRomeo, Diakwu Fabric, Kilentar, Kadiju, TJWho, PepperrowGreen Access 2022 finalists and more. With a focus on environmental preservation, community building, cultural sustainability and consumer education, Woven Threads IV is a focused approach to highlighting the role fashion has to play in today’s world. today. “Producing responsibly is not a choice, but a deliberate and urgent action that we must take. As we grapple with the realities of waste colonialism, climate change and resource scarcity, we must not stop considering the environment and the people we source from. It is our job to lead this conversation and shape what needs to be today by looking at communities of creators who are deliberately adopting a more circular approach. » said Water reservoirFounder of Lagos Fashion Week. Woven Threads IV will feature… #1 . Workshops Physical and hands-on workshops organized by the Nigerian arts, crafts and design company, MitiMeth; Chibuzor Emodi, creative director ZuriZola; and Diakwu fabric. #2 . Digital presentations A digital workshop in partnership with Informa Markets. Using tangible aspects that foster community interaction with Woven Threads themes, this digital event will leverage technology to talk about the current fashion retail market, from overview to distribution in the United States- States and the evolution of retail: statistics, news, trends and changes in the sector after the pandemic. . #3 . The interactive installation of woven threads As sustainable practices become increasingly essential to building circular value cycles that prioritize efficient social and economic growth models, Woven Threads IV is set to host an interactive installation. #4 . Exchange Shop Putting into practice the fundamentals of a circular economy that prioritizes reuse, reduce and recycle, the SwapShop initiative invites consumers to think about how they can make changes with their own purchasing choices. by facilitating the exchange of second-hand items through exchange, sharing, donation and resale. Woven Threads talks about the evolution and versatility of fashion in Africa, highlighting the importance of responsible practices in the industry through rich stories of maker and designer communities, which compel us to look beyond the collections for the manufacturing process. Woven Threads IV is an initiative of Style House Files and Lagos Fashion Week. For more information on Woven Threads x Lagos Fashion Week, visit the instagram or visit the website. Featured Image: Courtesy of Lagos Fashion Week PR Article by Lagos Fashion Week For the latest trends in fashion, lifestyle and culture, follow us on Instagram @StyleRave_ This is original Style Rave content exclusively created for our readers. If reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used by any other publishing house or blogs, such use must provide a direct link to this source article. Use of and/or registration on any part of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms and conditions And Privacy Policy. —Read also

Collins Badewa A fashion and pop culture writer who watches a lot of television in his spare time.

