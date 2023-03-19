Dauphinette collaborates with the Bonnie Cashin archives





Dauphinette designer Olivia Chengs’ Fall 2023 show featured mohair blankets and material from the Bonnie Cashin archive on Thursday. The seemingly unlikely collaboration between the 24-year-old Gen Z designer, best known for his fashion made from upcycled materials like preserved resin flower chainmail and upcycled PVC quilted found objects, and the estate of the one of the pioneers of American sportswear was born via Instagram. Just before the Covid lockdowns three years ago, Cheng posted a tribute to Cashins Fall 1964 dog leash skirt, a fluffy blanket-skirt that skims the ankle and can be attached with clips for easy movement. Dr. Stephanie Lake, a decorative arts historian, jewelry designer and owner of the Cashin Archives, got in touch to express her joy that someone so young took an interest in Cashin’s work and thus started an internet friendship. When she started thinking about her Fall 2023 collection, Cheng decided to make it a requirement of American sportswear. I knew I wanted to do something to explain what sportswear meant in the second half of the 20th century and so I really wanted to take inspiration from Bonnie for that, she says. If I said to someone in a random conversation, I wear sports clothes, I have a feeling they might be thinking athleisure. Whereas that originally meant wearing something pretty that wasn’t restrictive. More from Harper’s BAZAAR play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play To immerse herself in all things Cashin, Cheng traveled to Minneapolis where the archives are stored on a temperature-controlled floor in the house of lakes. Stephanie’s family was so Midwestern with their hospitality, Cheng recalls. They picked me up in their family car and every night I had dinner with them. Dauphinette Dog Leash Skirt with Parabola Top, with Bonnie Cashin Mohair Blanket Courtesy of DAUPHINETTE Cheng spent her days reading old Cashins diaries from the 1960s and even found a manifesto of what fashion would be like in the 2020s. She discovered Cashin’s many pioneering contributions to the American fashion industry that , in addition to being Coach’s first creative director, included convertible clothing and coined the term separates. Like Cheng, Cashin favored mixed materials unusual for the time, including leather, mohair and hardware. Lake lent Cheng the original Dog Leash skirt and provided reference images from the spring of 1968 Parable skirt, another key Cashin design that features a parabolic curved hemline. She also gave Cheng two mohair blankets. Cheng assembled one of them with TomTex faux leather made from shrimp and mushroom food scraps, adding a sprinkling of recycled Swarovski crystals to create her own off-the-shelf interpretation of the Parabola skirt. She used the other with vintage plastic belt buckles, leather scraps, beetle wings and ceramic cabinet knobs to fashion a Dog Leash skirt with a parabolic cutout top. A cheeky nod to the sporty interpretation of sportswear, Cheng accessorized many of his looks with soccer bags developed in collaboration with Andrea Bergart, made from real recycled soccer balls and scrap metal handles. Dauphinette Parabola skirt with Bonnie Cashin mohair blanket and Andrea Bergart x Dapuphinette football bag Courtesy of DAUPHINETTE I feel like the Bonnies combination of mix and match allowed for more customization where your clothes could be a reflection of you, Cheng reflects. Discover all the looks from the Dauphinette Fall 2023 collection Open gallery

