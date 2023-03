Tim McGraw’s Daughter Gracie Showcases Long Legs in Nearly Naked Mini Dress

March 18, 2023 – 3:03 pm



Jenni McKnight

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie McGraw won rave reviews from her followers in a skintight mini dress that showed off her toned legs

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’Gracie’s daughter showed off a very different look this week – swapping out her typically bright ensembles for a cheeky shade of nude. The 25-year-old – whose father recently shared a heartbreaking story about him – looked effortlessly cool in a champagne-colored mini dress that skimmed the thighs and showed off her toned legs, elongated by a pair of matching heeled mules. She added a soft beige trench coat and a chocolate brown bag that popped against her neutral outfit. WATCH: Gracie McGraw cries tears of joy during European vacation Loading player… Her recently dyed blonde locks were worn down and tucked behind her ears to show off a pair of gold hoop earrings, and she added a pop of color with a soft red lip. Sharing several photos on Instagram, Gracie captioned the post: “Last night at the @saks X @artproductionfund gala!! I had an amazing time with @tods.” RELATED: Timeline of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Relationship WATCH: Gracie McGraw opts for old Hollywood glamor as she makes her awards debut with Rita Wilson Her fans loved her paired look, with many pointing out the similarities between Gracie and her famous parents. “Wow you look like your mom here! Great pics,” one replied. Gracie looked stunning in her stylish outfit A second said: “Perfect blend of your daddy and mommy daughter. Gorgeous.” A third added: “Gorgeous as usual! Knock it out of the park with your style!” A fourth commented: “Love this color scheme on you!” Gracie’s recent outing came just hours before she is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with her friends in New York. Before heading into town, she made sure to pay a sweet tribute to his late paternal grandfather – famous Major League Baseball player, Tug McGraw. Gracie often wears bright colors Gracie posted an old newspaper clipping of Tug on his story, which saw him wearing an Irish party hat, green underwear and stockings as he celebrated the holidays with Philadelphia Phillies manager Danny Ozark. While Tug sadly passed away on January 5, 2004, the McGraw family continued to celebrate his lasting legacy. In November, Tim and Faith attended the Philadelphia Phillies’ Game 3 of the 2022 World Series – and Gracie, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, were also pictured celebrating the beloved team of their grandfather. Read more HELLO! American stories here Keep up to date with the latest celebrity stories Sign up for our GOOD MORNING! Send the newsletter to get the latest news straight to your inbox.

