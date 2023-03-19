Cottesloe and Peppermint Grove claim Tennis West State League titles in dramatic fashion





Cottesloe dramatically broke a seven-year drought for the men’s West State League tennis title, with the tie shrinking to double under the lights on their home court. After Cottesloe and Hensman Park won two singles matches each, it was the home stretch, with the visitors leading by just seven games. This means Cottesloe needed to win at least one double in straight sets and one set in the second, which they did in a tiebreaker in the second doubles match. Camera icon Will Hann of Cottesloe defeated Zach Itzstein. Credit: Jacob Crook What’s even more amazing is that it happened under the lights, with both doubles matches going from grass to hard court under the lights for the first time in league history. Cottesloes Adam Kehane and Matthew Burton beat Hensman Parks Zach Itzstein and Evan Manso in straight sets, while teammates Will Hann and Max Weir came from a set down to win the second and secure their first title since the 2015-16 season . Earlier, the man known as WA Tennis’ Nick Kyrgios, Vuk Velickovic stunned former teammate Burton 6-3 6-3 to give his side a chance to bring down the Minor Premiers. Hann beat Itzstein 7-6(3) 7-6(2) to give Cottesloe some valuable points, while teammate Weir beat Austin Vos 7-6 6-1, ending his season with a whopping 16- 0. Camera icon Peppermint Grove celebrates its first state championship title. Credit: Mike Farnell Sport Imagery Australia On the women’s side, it was a historic day for Peppermint Grove as they won their first title by upsetting minor premieres Alexander Park in stunning fashion. Former New Zealand Federation Cup representative Shona Lee caused the upset of the day by beating Alexander Parks Marisa Gianotti 6-3 6-0 to level the scores after Sheridan Currie beat Caitlin Hindmarsh in a thriller in three sets 6-1 4-6 10 -6. Tara Aleksic gave the future champions an important victory when she fought back after a set against Peyton Duckett to win 2-6 6-4 10-5. Camera icon Peppermint Grove’s Jessie Culley scored a small victory for her team. Credit: Mike Farnell Sport Imagery Australia It was then left to their star player Jessie Culley to seal the deal, beating Alexander Parks’ best player in Shanelle Iaconi 3-6 6-4 10-5 to claim the title. They only needed to win a single double, which Culley and Hindmarsh did, beating Madeleine Watson and Kattie OShea 6-1 6-2 to provoke mass celebrations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewest.com.au/sport/tennis/cottesloe-peppermint-grove-claim-tennis-west-state-league-titles-in-dramatic-fashion-c-10085666 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related