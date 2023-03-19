We’re a Conceptual Fashion Brand, and People Thought I Was an Alien – Art-and-culture News, Firstpost

I CAN’T imagine anyone in fashion who wouldn’t want to be Gaurav Gupta in 2023. The talented young designer is having the most amazing start to the year ever. Celebrities have worn it on every major red carpet around the world, from the Oscars to the Grammy Awards. It made its debut during the very prestigious Haute Couture Week in Paris. And has just moved and renovated its Mumbai boutique into an architectural marvel.

He is also preparing to relaunch his fabulous ready-to-wear line at Neiman Marcus, just that, this summer. Phew, I have to sit down.

Something magical has been happening with us for two years. But it’s been in the works for a while. It took a lot of perseverance, teamwork and hard work. And I have to say I’m lucky and grateful to have the right team members, the 44-year-old humbly shares the credit for his success. It all started for him when he dressed American rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the Oscars last year. Then Mary J Blige for the Gala Time 100, Maluma for the Latin Billboard Awards, Lizzo, Kylie Minogue, Luis Fonzi, Ashanti, Cardi B the list is exhausting. Much of that, Gupta says, is attributed to his LA PR agent, Hema Bose. She is a culture engine, not just a brand strategist and VIP dressing specialist. She’ll put you on the right kind of celebrities, ensuring that the brand’s heritage is upheld. All the celebrities we dress are changemakers.

Guptas’ showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week was a fantastic premiere and widely covered by major international media. I dreamed about it when I was a student at Central Saint Martins, he laughs. I mean, a few thousand designers apply and only 28 are chosen to be on the main schedule. It must be something. It was exhilarating, I felt at home.

Home has always been a mood for Gupta. In Paris, he worked with models, girls and trans, from all over the world. Her stylist had also worked with Jean Paul Gaultier, her hairdresser was another famous name, everything else was equally elated. Navki said I was home,

Navkirat Sodhi, the poet and author, is also his home. The two have been best friends since school and have lived together for over a decade now. They share a platonic relationship, but Gupta insists that he and Sodhi don’t believe in boxes or labels. We don’t understand the concepts of marriage or gender, we just have a feeling of pure love so we just decided to be life partners. We are twin flames, he explains.

Sodhi, along with his brother Saurav and their parents organized the Mumbai store opening. It was dotted with movie stars and caused traffic to stop on the streets. The store is 6,000 square feet and has three floors. In the eight years since our folder store in Kala Ghoda, the business has also grown. We were among the first labels in Kala Ghoda, long before it became the fashion and restaurant hub it is today. And we wanted to have a much more special space, not just a shoppable fashion space, he says.

Designed by Delhi-based architect Vishal Dhar, the all-white, skylight space is a tribute to the concept of zero, or Shunya, Gupta’s latest muse. The pillars of our brand have been fantasy, surrealism, the primitive future, and all of this culminates in the concept of Shunya, or infinity. It’s conceptually like multiple zeros flying through the air, landing on the building and making a store of it. Dhar is not just an architect, he is an artist, says Gupta. Gaurav Gupta sells in five stores across India, two in New Delhi and one in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Guptas’ approach to bridal wear, the mainstay of Indian fashion, is virtually subversive. The shapes are like frozen waves and wired curtains, each dress an engineering marvel in itself. Her embroideries are also unconventional, like lightning bolts on the body. It was really hard to sell them. We are a very conceptual brand and India is a very commercial market. People thought I was an alien. I mean everyone said it was the future, but how could we make money now? he smiles. He invented a saree with a twist, gathered like a Greek drape and embroidered with badass leather flowers. New versions of saris and sari dresses have appeared. Hybrid beauties who had wives, mothers, mothers-in-law and the like lining up for that new kind of sexy.

For a label launched in 2005, Gaurav Gupta is far from being an ingenue. Her statuesque robes are elaborate, difficult to put away, and harder to wear repeatedly. But it continues to remain a favorite with brides. It was nice to see that we developed a culture and that we evolved with the culture. Most weddings have two or three big events and one or two of them are ours, he smiles.

Gupta says his business is still family-run, and that’s huge for a brand with so many major achievements. We are financially comfortable and a lot of what we earn goes back into the business,” he explains. He opened a giant workshop in Noida, just outside New Delhi, so that his craftsmen and laborers would have a nice place to call their office and be happy to come to work. I’m talking about the

Namrata Zakaria is a seasoned writer and editor, and a chronicler of social and cultural trends. Her first book, about late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks Moda Goa Museum, is due out soon. Zakaria is best known for her insiders who are interested in fashion, luxury and social entrepreneurship in India. His writing is valued for shaping opinions, busting myths, building reputations and sometimes shattering odd careers. Zakaria is also involved in establishing philanthropic efforts in the area of ​​economic and environmental sustainability.

