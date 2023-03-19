Fashion
We’re a Conceptual Fashion Brand, and People Thought I Was an Alien – Art-and-culture News, Firstpost
I CAN’T imagine anyone in fashion who wouldn’t want to be Gaurav Gupta in 2023. The talented young designer is having the most amazing start to the year ever. Celebrities have worn it on every major red carpet around the world, from the Oscars to the Grammy Awards. It made its debut during the very prestigious Haute Couture Week in Paris. And has just moved and renovated its Mumbai boutique into an architectural marvel.
He is also preparing to relaunch his fabulous ready-to-wear line at Neiman Marcus, just that, this summer. Phew, I have to sit down.
Something magical has been happening with us for two years. But it’s been in the works for a while. It took a lot of perseverance, teamwork and hard work. And I have to say I’m lucky and grateful to have the right team members, the 44-year-old humbly shares the credit for his success. It all started for him when he dressed American rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the Oscars last year. Then Mary J Blige for the Gala Time 100, Maluma for the Latin Billboard Awards, Lizzo, Kylie Minogue, Luis Fonzi, Ashanti, Cardi B the list is exhausting. Much of that, Gupta says, is attributed to his LA PR agent, Hema Bose. She is a culture engine, not just a brand strategist and VIP dressing specialist. She’ll put you on the right kind of celebrities, ensuring that the brand’s heritage is upheld. All the celebrities we dress are changemakers.
Guptas’ showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week was a fantastic premiere and widely covered by major international media. I dreamed about it when I was a student at Central Saint Martins, he laughs. I mean, a few thousand designers apply and only 28 are chosen to be on the main schedule. It must be something. It was exhilarating, I felt at home.
Home has always been a mood for Gupta. In Paris, he worked with models, girls and trans, from all over the world. Her stylist had also worked with Jean Paul Gaultier, her hairdresser was another famous name, everything else was equally elated. Navki said I was home,
Navkirat Sodhi, the poet and author, is also his home. The two have been best friends since school and have lived together for over a decade now. They share a platonic relationship, but Gupta insists that he and Sodhi don’t believe in boxes or labels. We don’t understand the concepts of marriage or gender, we just have a feeling of pure love so we just decided to be life partners. We are twin flames, he explains.
Sodhi, along with his brother Saurav and their parents organized the Mumbai store opening. It was dotted with movie stars and caused traffic to stop on the streets. The store is 6,000 square feet and has three floors. In the eight years since our folder store in Kala Ghoda, the business has also grown. We were among the first labels in Kala Ghoda, long before it became the fashion and restaurant hub it is today. And we wanted to have a much more special space, not just a shoppable fashion space, he says.
Designed by Delhi-based architect Vishal Dhar, the all-white, skylight space is a tribute to the concept of zero, or Shunya, Gupta’s latest muse. The pillars of our brand have been fantasy, surrealism, the primitive future, and all of this culminates in the concept of Shunya, or infinity. It’s conceptually like multiple zeros flying through the air, landing on the building and making a store of it. Dhar is not just an architect, he is an artist, says Gupta. Gaurav Gupta sells in five stores across India, two in New Delhi and one in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
The Guptas’ approach to bridal wear, the mainstay of Indian fashion, is virtually subversive. The shapes are like frozen waves and wired curtains, each dress an engineering marvel in itself. Her embroideries are also unconventional, like lightning bolts on the body. It was really hard to sell them. We are a very conceptual brand and India is a very commercial market. People thought I was an alien. I mean everyone said it was the future, but how could we make money now? he smiles. He invented a saree with a twist, gathered like a Greek drape and embroidered with badass leather flowers. New versions of saris and sari dresses have appeared. Hybrid beauties who had wives, mothers, mothers-in-law and the like lining up for that new kind of sexy.
For a label launched in 2005, Gaurav Gupta is far from being an ingenue. Her statuesque robes are elaborate, difficult to put away, and harder to wear repeatedly. But it continues to remain a favorite with brides. It was nice to see that we developed a culture and that we evolved with the culture. Most weddings have two or three big events and one or two of them are ours, he smiles.
Gupta says his business is still family-run, and that’s huge for a brand with so many major achievements. We are financially comfortable and a lot of what we earn goes back into the business,” he explains. He opened a giant workshop in Noida, just outside New Delhi, so that his craftsmen and laborers would have a nice place to call their office and be happy to come to work. I’m talking about the
Namrata Zakaria is a seasoned writer and editor, and a chronicler of social and cultural trends. Her first book, about late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks Moda Goa Museum, is due out soon. Zakaria is best known for her insiders who are interested in fashion, luxury and social entrepreneurship in India. His writing is valued for shaping opinions, busting myths, building reputations and sometimes shattering odd careers. Zakaria is also involved in establishing philanthropic efforts in the area of economic and environmental sustainability.
Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/art-and-culture/gaurav-gupta-we-are-a-conceptual-fashion-label-and-people-thought-i-was-an-alien-12308682.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Pakistani police storm Imran Khan’s home, arrest 61 amid tear gas
- Xi Jinping tomorrow in Moscow, what are the chances of a Chinese peace for Ukraine? – Corriere.it
- Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks up with Donald Trump over protest calls
- Megawati and Jokowi discuss “serious things” while eating Lodeh, this is the philosophy
- N-Dubz back in the studio to record a long-awaited new album | Entertainment
- Men’s tennis wins A-10 opener against Saint Joseph’s
- Darcy Kuemper will not dress today for the Washington Capitals
- Investing in the stock market can earn you anywhere from $0 to $272,000. Here’s how.
- Google parents Irish employees among those petitioning CEO over how to handle job cuts The Irish Times
- Sweden’s security is OK if Finland joins NATO first, says Finnish president
- Sunak to allow free vote on Boris Johnson sanctions if party hearing comes out against him
- Samsungs Moon Shots Makes Us Ask How Bad the AI Is Too