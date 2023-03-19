Katie Price’s daughter Princess tries on a wedding dress in fun clip





Katie Price took her daughter Princess to shop for the perfect ballgown on Saturday (Photo: Instagram/officialprincess_andre/katieprice) Katie Price took her 15-year-old daughter shopping on Saturday and one of their stops was Velvet Birdcage Bridal in Sussex. Doting mum Katie, 44, shared a clip of Princess trying on a jaw-dropping wedding dress at the high-end boutique, where the former glamorous model and her eldest daughter were joined by Katies sister Sophie . Through footage of Princess having her dress adjusted, Katie wrote: Prom dress shopping. The TV stars’ youngest daughter Bunny, eight, also joined her mother, sister and aunt on the fun day. Katie shares Princess and her older brother Junior, 17, with her ex-husbandPierre Andreand loves mom tooJett, nine and Bunny whom she shares with 20-year-old Kieran Hayler and Harvey, whose father is Dwight Yorke. A few days earlier, Katie revealed that Princess aspires to be a model and said she was doing everything she could to support her daughter’s ambitions.

Katie and Princess were joined by Bunny and Katies’ eight-year-old sister Sophie on the fun day (Photo: Katie Price/Instagram)

Doting mum Katie, 44, shared a clip of the princess trying on a breathtaking wedding dress at the high-end bridal boutique (Photo: Katie Price/Instagram) Katie said she was happy her daughter was following in her footsteps and carving out a career on camera, but insisted she would not let officers take advantage of her third oldest child. The Mucky Mansion star raves: I can absolutely see that Princess is a successful role model, she’s gorgeous.

The mother-daughter duo are often glamorous together (Photo: Instagram/officialprincess_andre) She addedtook!: I will always be there to support and guide her. I know when officers take advantage, so I would always step in if I felt something was wrong with her. Katie also told the magazine that Princess saw behind the scenes and experienced [modelling] from that perspective, adding that the teens’ first-hand experience of the industry means that Shell likes to get glamorous for its own shoots, which Katie insisted Shell be on hand to see unfold. However, Princess Peter’s father, 50, is said to have presented hisown rules for her daughters’ showbiz endeavors. More: Trend

Peter admitted he was happy his little girl was working in the land of fame but there would be rules to follow when she found her feet. He told the magazine in aseparate interview: Junior was 16 before he was allowed to do scheduled things and Princess is still doing GCSEs so she only does little things here and there. No scheduled work, nothing like that. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Chris ODowd has a theory behind SNL’s scenic sketch poking fun at Irish accents

MORE: Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin suffers a seizure on music video set







