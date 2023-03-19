Sioux City Junior League hosts pop-up shopping event





SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Thanks to donations from Dream Dress Express and other private donors, girls on a budget were able to get a prom dress at a pop-up shopping event on Saturday. At the Junior League Discovery Shop, about 100 families checked out more than 500 dresses they could buy for prom or any upcoming event where they might need a little more glamor, from sequins to A-line dresses. New apartment complex helps grow life in downtown Sioux City

Money raised will support the Junior League of Sioux Citys mission to fund projects for Siouxland. I think the biggest thing is really enjoying and enjoying those positive moments and that’s one of them, said Justine Sponder of the Sioux City Junior League, Even if you can’t donate a dress or can’t come and buy a dress, you hear about it and maybe the next time you see someone or hear someone talking about prom, you can tell them about it. This is something we hope to continue and hope to continue to provide for the girls of Siouxland. To learn more about this event, watch the video above.

