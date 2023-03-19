Beverly Hills Courier – Glaudi Fashion Show scheduled for March 25 — Beverly Hills Courier





Reading time: 2 minutes In honor of Women’s History Month and Los Angeles Fashion Week, City National Bank presents Dreams Do Come True, a fashion show featuring the GLAUDI by Johana Hernandez collection of evening dresses and bride, men’s tuxedos and women’s suits. The event will take place March 25 from 3-7 p.m. at the Beverly Canon Gardens, located at 241 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills. I am thrilled to present my latest collection in this beautiful outdoor setting in the capital of luxury, Beverly Hills, said Hernandez. I named the show Dreams Do Come True, because I design for all the special moments in our lives, our wedding day, quinceanera and red carpet moments. But also, to honor the incredible women in our cast of role models who inspire us all to achieve our dreams. The role model panel will feature successful women sharing their personal stories while wearing GLAUDI Power Suits. Panelists include Mayor Lili Bosse and Giselle Fernandez, Emmy-winning LA Stories host and host of Your Morning News on LAs Spectrum 1. The fashion show will culminate with Hernandez walking the runway, modeling one of her bridal creations, with her fiancé John Daniel Hutton, to celebrate their upcoming nuptials. Proceeds from the show will benefit the EmpowerHer Institute, a non-profit organization that empowers girls and young women from marginalized communities with the skills they need through education, training and mentorship to become confident, ready for college and career. Glaudi is also launching its first collection of sustainable earrings made from surplus Glaudi apparel fabric by Salvadoran women from vulnerable communities. With its collection of earrings, GLAUDI provides employment opportunities for women in vulnerable communities that enable them to improve the quality of their lives and those of their children and families.

