Fashion
How Cartoons Like Sailor Moon Became A Fashion Inspiration
Fashion seems to be taking a wave of nostalgia lately. After bringing the 90s and 2000s up to date, the creators are now turning to the cartoons of their childhood. From Astro Boy to Minnie Mouse, Sailor Moon and Barbapapa, numerous references to cartoons have been spotted in recent weeks, so much so that the trend has gone viral on social networks. Welcome to the era of the “cartoon core”.
Fashion is embracing throwbacks to childhood with a rediscovered taste for vintage cartoons, sometimes dating back to the 1960s. last months. So while some focus on the “heart of the recession” or minimalist clothing, more optimistic fashion fans will no doubt appreciate the playfulness of cartoonish clothing channeling a certain carelessness. It might even be enough to help us forget, if only for a moment, the various crises affecting people around the world.
The most iconic cartoons that are all the rage in the fashion world
Astro Boy, the new fashion icon
The artistic collective MSCHF hit the headlines by marketing oversized red boots, or Big Red Boots, evoking those worn by the character “Astro Boy”. This Japanese anime series that aired in the 1960s obviously brought back a lot of memories, as people raced around trying to find these eccentrically designed shoes. As a result, they sold out within minutes, despite the $350 cost. It didn’t take much more than that for celebrities to start stepping out in the little robot’s boots on their feet, riding – and spreading – the hype. . Lil Wayne, Rich the Kid and Sarah Snyder are among the celebrities who have already adopted these quirky shoes.
But the MSCHF boots are also a hit on social media, with no less than 16 million views for the hashtag #astroboyboots, while the boots went on sale just a few days ago, on February 16. That says a lot about the unexpected craze for these boots. creations that are nevertheless improbable and not particularly stylish. In any case, the American collective scored a hit, standing out significantly following the release of its flagship product. According to global fashion search engine Stylight*, interest in the brand has increased by 1,021% on Google over the past week.
Minnie, Sailor Moon, Barbapapa
Other more mainstream brands are having a blast bringing cartoonified fashion to our wardrobes. In 2022, the Patou brand paid tribute to the Barbapapa family through a collection of clothing and accessories. Since then, collaborations seem to land at high speed. Loewe, for example, created a pair of pumps celebrating Minnie Mouse’s signature style (+1,000% clicks on Loewe’s cartoon staple shoes on Stylight), and Balenciaga followed suit with shoes at surprising design for his latest collaboration with Crocs (+90% clicks).
Meanwhile, Jimmy Choo presented a whole collection of shoes in the colors of Sailor Moon, and Moschino brightened up the last fashion week with a pool party and cartoon themed collection – a true ode to childhood. , but above all a breath of fresh air, fun and optimism that can only be a good thing.
The trend is still in its infancy, but it will no doubt soon capture the hearts of other designers as well as consumers. A look at recent red carpet fads suggests the comic core may be about to spread like wildfire. On February 11, Sam Smith embraced the trend at the Brit Awards by walking the red carpet in a cartoonish inflatable costume that didn’t go unnoticed.
*Stylight figures are based on the period of January 1, 2023 to February 12, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. For TikTok and Google data, figures are based on the previous seven days (6 to 13 February 2023).
This story was published via AFP Relaxnews
(Main image: MSCHF and featured image: Jimmy Choo)
This story first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore
