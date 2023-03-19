Darcy Kuemper will not dress today for the Washington Capitals





Washington Post reporter Roman Stubbs reports that the Washington Capitals will be without a starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper today when they face the Minnesota Wild. Kuemper left Capitals practice yesterday with what is being called an upper body injury. It is now listed as overnight. Charlie Lindgren will start in place of Kuemper. This recent development is a tough break for the Washington Capitals, as they are currently five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals have just 12 games left in the season and must collect every possible point if they want to overtake the Florida Panthers and Penguins for the last wild card spot. The Capitals were conservative sellers at the trade deadline after acknowledging the precarious position they were in. Despite the departure of several players, they managed to tread water in the difficult Eastern Conference. If Kuemper were to be out for a while, one would have to think the Capitals probably won’t make the playoffs. Kuemper had a tough first year in Washington after signing a five-year contract in the offseason after winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. The Capitals were hoping he could stabilize their goaltending situation after years of uncertainty between the posts. Kuempers’ play has been uneven this season, with his save percentage dropping from .921 to .910, while his above-expectation goals have fallen from 21 last season to just 7.9 this season. He’s doing well for the Capitals, but given the contract they handed over last summer, his play has been disappointing.

