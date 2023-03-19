The Drum | How Indias D2C Mens Lifestyle Brand XYXX is disrupting the underwear market





The men’s underwear category has been lacking in innovation for some time. Beyond adding colors and cuts, the category hasn’t been able to push the innovation funnel on other aspects. However, the category has recently seen a surge thanks to growth within the D2C category and a rush of new brands online.

One such brand is XYXX, a men’s lifestyle brand launched by entrepreneur Yogesh Kabra. Founded in 2016, XYXX is a D2C brand that targets young-minded consumers. Originally founded as an online pureplay, the brand has also launched physical stores to meet growing demand.

The brand has caught the eye recently with the introduction of a unique offer in the category – risk-free returns on their first order of underwear on the brand’s website. This unique move is aimed at bringing in new customers who are reluctant to order online due to fit issues and the hassle of returning items. The offering is just one example of how the D2C brand is disrupting the Indian underwear market. How It All Began: The Dangers of Non-Returnable Underwear Petal Gangurde, Head of Brand and Culture at XYXX, says, “It all started with a discussion about how we thought the underwear shopping experience was broken, specifically how everything , from jewelry to the phone, is returnable, but the item of clothing closest to your skin and essential to your daily life cannot be exchanged, she adds. Consumers are always fearful when buying from a new brand, especially when buying online, because they have no experience with the product or its features: and no store will allow a trial. The launch of this feature is backed by consumer research from the brands which showed that an overwhelming number of people were skeptical about buying underwear online, mainly because there was no possibility of return them, explains Gangurde. To meet this need and inspire confidence in new buyers, XYXX launched the Risk-Free Return Policy with a clear consumer story: you can buy a pair of underwear, wear it, and return it if you don’t like it. Only for first-time buyers, of course. What happens to used clothing The brand has partnered with Clothes Box Foundation, a Gurugram-based NGO that reuses trash and discarded clothing to upcycle fabric into useful everyday items. The idea is to ensure a seamless return and recycling process, she shares. The recycling process includes reusing loungewear to design dog beds to support furry friends so unwanted products don’t end up in a wasteland, Gangurde adds. XYXX Original Marketing Handbook Specializing in underwear, loungewear and athleisure, XYXX retails through its own website as well as major e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Flipkart and Ajio. To promote its unique comeback offer, the brand created a quirky three-film campaign, featuring famed comedian Aadar Malik. Malik is shown caught in amusing situations due to issues such as the shape, size, color, fabric, and comfort of his purchased underwear which could be resolved with the new return feature. “As a brand, we’ve been extremely bold in our choices and done the most non-industry standard things in the loungewear and comfortwear category,” says Gangurde. The brand playbook has also been diverse and different in every way, from our design philosophy, to building a differentiated brand narrative, to the strategic use of humor in creating highly engaging content. to redefine the customer experience journey. The policy also serves as a strong message to consumers by endorsing product quality, says Gangurde. “We honestly think we have a fantastic product that ticks all the boxes for fit, form and fashion so the fear of returns was nil,” she says. Gangurde adds that if the brand had a spike in returns, that would suggest an issue with the product that needs to be fixed and therefore, “that would be very welcome. because it would allow us to improve the product experience.”

