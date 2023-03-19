Winners of the Qasimis New Fashion Incubator program will receive 10 years of mentorship





Winners of the first fashion incubator program Qasimi Rising, Salim Azzam (left) and Omer Asim Akib Anwar Following the launch of its inaugural fashion incubator program, Qasimi uprisingwith the aim of supporting emerging creators, a London-based label Kasimi unveils the first group of winners to receive 3 years of funding and 10 years of mentorship. True to the brand’s Middle Eastern heritage, the competition was held as part of the Sharjah Biennale, a large-scale contemporary art exhibition held every two years in the city of Sharjah, United States. United Arab Emirates, led by the creative director of Qasimis, Hoor Al Qassimi. According to Al Qasimi, the next phase of Qasimis’ journey goes far beyond selling more clothes. After taking over the label from his late twin brother, Khalid Al Qasimi, who founded the inclusive brand, Al Qasimi will focus on promoting creativity in fashion: Legacy is about more than what you leave behind. This is also what you do in the future. QASIMI Rising finalists with Hoor Al Qasimi (third from left) Akib Anwar < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Sudanese designer based in London Omer Assim and Lebanese designer Salim Azzam were declared winners of the incubation award, which includes access to a multi-brand wholesale showroom in London as well as the brands e-commerce platform, in addition to bespoke mentorship/support from Qasimi directly. Azzam’s hand-embroidered artisanal garments elevate Lebanon’s heritage with contemporary silhouettes. It’s about reviving and reinventing the skills of the artisan community in Lebanon, Azzam says of his eponymous brand he founded 7 years ago. Inspired by these women who use these crafts to express themselves, and inspired by where I come from, [the brand] pays homage to the humble habits of its inhabitants. Drawings by Laura Pitharas (left) and Sentire Studio Aqib Anwar and Sentire Studio Asim, whose designs are already selling at high-end department store Selfridges, is known for his drapes and destroyed, unraveled styles showcasing the inner workings of each garment. One of the things we really care about is how you interact with the garment and the process, Asim says of the brand’s signature aesthetic. When you have something moving around you and you adjust it to your taste or your style? It’s a completely different bodily experience. Other finalists include Laura Pitharas, Alicia Robinson AGR and Saleh Kelarge’s Sentire Studio. Although Al Qasimi declined to confirm the exact funding the new winners will receive, most finalists consider the mentorship to be the most valuable for growing their brands. We need help with production, so we can continue to grow, and I also want to provide branding mentorship, says Robinson of AGR, a quintessential London brand that has been seen on Lewis Hamilton, Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora. The Qasimi are experts in their fields. I also think it’s amazing what they’re doing with the art and fashion foundation to bring it all together. Look from AGR’s AW23 collection, designed by Alicia Robinson Andrew Vowles Having only launched in December 2022, the program has attracted plenty of talent globally and could serve as an indicator of the artistic direction Qasimi is taking as a brand. According to Al Qasimi, Qasimi plans to integrate more designs in collaboration with artists from different spheres, and will soon relaunch its e-commerce platform to accommodate its incubated brands, creating a digital space for them to build identity. brand and sell products. There is obviously room for more, comments Al Qasimi in relation to other organizations in the field, such as Fashion Trust Arabia, and what Qasimi Rising can offer young talent. What we can bring is the artistic side, the creative side, the craftsmanship, the focus on sustainability and community, to really think about designers and fashion in terms of artists and creatives , rather than as entrepreneurs. For more information on Qasimi Rising, see www.qasimi.com.

