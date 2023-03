Bella Hadid looks striking in a low-rise red dress and curly hair

Bella Hadid is a true red carpet chameleon. Last night, the supermodel put a vibrant and surprising twist on her usual vintage-inspired style at the grand opening of the Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas alongside her Kin Euphorics co-founder Jen Batchelor. For the occasion, the star wore a fiery red drop waist dress, which featured a bateau neckline, asymmetrical bell sleeves and a square silver belt buckle. She paired the dress with strappy black sandals that laced multiple times around her ankles, skipping jewelry except for a ring. As for her glamour, the star wore her hair in crimped curls with an intense smoky eye, contoured cheeks and a red manicure that matched the bold hue of the dress. More from Harper’s BAZAAR play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Denise Truscello//Getty Images Denise Truscello//Getty Images Since joining the soft drink brand in September 2021, Hadid has been open about her decision to cut back on her drinking. “In society, I don’t drink as much as I used to,” the model said in a interview at the time. “You can either have a glass of whiskey to feel better for 20 minutes or drink Kin every day to feel better for life.” The entrepreneur recently spoke with BAZAAR.com on her wellness routine. His advice for anyone looking to cut back on alcohol or eat healthier is to “take it day by day.” “It’s important not to label or cut yourself,” she said. “When I quit drinking a few months ago, I tried to see how long I could go without drinking. I put a label of six months or a year on my effort. I realized, i just wake up every morning and i take the time out i realized i could have a glass of champagne tonight if i wanted to i took a sip and immediately looked at my boyfriend i immediately knew it didn’t make me feel better. I don’t really care about that glass of champagne, and it didn’t help at all. It helped my anxiety in many ways to realize that I didn’t want the drink, without telling myself that I couldn’t have it. Quinci LeGardye is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer who covers culture, politics, and mental health through a black feminist lens. When she’s not writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or performing a concert in her car.

